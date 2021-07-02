Culinary calendar

Culinary Stone Classes and Events – Mixology Class: “A” is for Absinthe with Mixologist Renee; Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $50; BBQ and Bands: Korean Flank Steak with Music by The Buckley Storms, Thursday, 5-7:30 p.m., $15; Cooking Class: Thai with Chef Lesa, Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $50; Wine Class: The Fundamentals of Wine Appreciation, Saturday, 3-4:30 p.m., $15; Wine Class: Wines of Passion, Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m., $15; Cooking Class: A Bastille Day Picnic with Chef Patricia, Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $50. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Wine Wednesday Series: Let’s Travel – A three-course buffet dinner paired with three wines and featuring a different country/regional theme each week. Spots sell out quickly, so visit nectarcateringandevents.com for details and availability. July 14, 6 p.m. Nectar Tasting Room, 120 N. Stevens St. $25. (509) 869-1572.

Spices for Grilling – Spice experts from Elz Tastes & Tea Market instruct on how to make dry rubs, marinades, seasonings for grilled vegetables and more. Small samples of each spice described in the program available for pickup. Register at scld.org. July 14, 7-8 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free. (509) 893-8400.