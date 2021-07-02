Jewell Loyd has late burst to help Storm hold off Dream, 91-88

Associated Press

Associated Press

EVERETT – Sue Bird had 15 points, Jewell Loyd scored four of her 10 points in the final 38 seconds and the Seattle Storm beat the Atlanta Dream 91-88 Friday night.

Loyd’s tip shot with 37.7 seconds left gave the Storm (13-4) an 89-86 lead and her driving layup with 6.1 seconds left capped the scoring.

Courtney Williams made a 3-pointer to pull the Dream to within 87-86 and closed it back to one with a jumper with 29.2 seconds.

But Williams missed a 3-point attempt that would have tied it with 2 seconds left.

Bird had a pair of 3s in the final 4 minutes for Seattle, which stayed tied with the Las Vegas Aces atop the WNBA standings.

Ezi Magbegor added 12 points, and Stephanie Talbot and Mercedes Russell added 10 points each for the Storm.

Williams had 20 points for the Dream (6-10). Crystal Bradford added 17 points, and Elizabeth Williams and Tianna Hawkins scored 10 points each.

Storm waive veteran Dupree after 16 games

The Storm waived Candice Dupree after she failed to find a consistent role with the team.

Dupree ranks second in games played in WNBA history and recently moved into fourth place on the league’s all-time scoring list. But after being a primary contributor early in the season, Dupree saw her playing time diminish significantly in recent weeks. Dupree played less than 7 minutes in Seattle’s overtime loss to Las Vegas last weekend.

Dupree appeared in 16 games for Seattle and averaged 5.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Dupree, a 16-year veteran, is a seven-time All-Star and was the first draft pick of the Chicago Sky in 2006. Dupree has also played for Phoenix and Indiana during her career.