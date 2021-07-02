State Parks prohibits campfires and charcoal use statewide

Effective Friday, Washington State Parks is banning wood and charcoal fires at its parks statewide and on ocean beaches in the Seashore Conservation Area beginning at 5 p.m. today.

With extreme hot and dry conditions affecting the entire state, the campfire ban is necessary to help prevent accidental wildfires.

All state parks and ocean beaches are under a level 3 burn ban or higher. Level 3 prohibits the use of wood fires and charcoal briquettes. Fireworks are prohibited at all state parks. Check local ordinances for firework restrictions on ocean beaches.

Gas/propane self-contained camping stoves and portable gas/propane firepits are permitted in designated camping and picnic sites.

The state parks burn ban aligns with the order issued by Commissioner of Public Lands, Hilary Franz, pertaining to all forest lands within the Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) fire protection.

Campers and visitors to state parks should always check campfire ban levels to learn about restrictions in place and prepare for the possibility of sudden changes to restrictions due to emerging conditions.

The burn ban is in effect until further notice.