Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren helps USA win FIBA U19 World Cup opener
UPDATED: Sat., July 3, 2021
Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the U.S. routed Turkey 83-54 Saturday at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Riga, Latvia.
The 7-foot-1 Holmgren was in the starting five and hit a 3-pointer for his first bucket to put the U.S. up 11-0 in its World Cup opener. He finished 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 of 4 on 3-pointers, in 20 minutes. He added five assists and a pair of blocks.
Holmgren led the U.S. in rebounds, blocks and matched Kennedy Chandler’s team-high five assists. Holmgren was second in scoring behind Jaden Ivey’s 21 points. Ivey is a rising sophomore at Purdue.
Holmgren had a nice stretch in the second quarter, drawing a foul with a spin move in the lane, swatting a shot at the defensive end and driving from outside the 3-point arc for a layup while drawing a foul.
The U.S. (1-0) faces Mali on Sunday. Mali center Oumar Ballo transferred to Arizona in April after spending two seasons at Gonzaga.
