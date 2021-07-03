‘The best possible outcome’: Bear cub found on South Hill released safely into wild
UPDATED: Sat., July 3, 2021
The state Department of Fish & Wildlife safely released a yearling black bear into the wild after its day-long stay in the yard of a South Hill home.
Staci Lehman, communications manager at the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife, said crews safely trapped the bear on Saturday morning in the culvert trap they set up Friday. A resident had found the bear climbing up a tree, and officials said it was likely trying to escape the week’s extreme heat.
The bear, which officials said posed no danger to the area, was caught and then checked for health issues. Officers released it was somewhere in northeast Spokane County.
“This is the best possible outcome,” Lehman said.
