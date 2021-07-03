The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 67° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Spokane

‘The best possible outcome’: Bear cub found on South Hill released safely into wild

UPDATED: Sat., July 3, 2021

A young black bear is seen about 60 feet up a tree on the 900 block of E. 30th Avenue, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Spokane. (Dan Pelle/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
A young black bear is seen about 60 feet up a tree on the 900 block of E. 30th Avenue, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Spokane. (Dan Pelle/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Sydney Brown sydneyb@spokesman.com

The state Department of Fish & Wildlife safely released a yearling black bear into the wild after its day-long stay in the yard of a South Hill home.

Staci Lehman, communications manager at the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife, said crews safely trapped the bear on Saturday morning in the culvert trap they set up Friday. A resident had found the bear climbing up a tree, and officials said it was likely trying to escape the week’s extreme heat. 

The bear, which officials said posed no danger to the area, was caught and then checked for health issues. Officers released it was somewhere in northeast Spokane County.

“This is the best possible outcome,” Lehman said.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Spokane