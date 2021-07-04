A Grip on Sports: WSU’s Hobbs proves it may only take a virtual match to set off fireworks thoughout college athletics

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It was quiet last night. At least in our neighborhood. But around the sports world? Not so much.

• The Fourth of July is the perfect day to air our complaints, don’t you think? After all, what is the Declaration of Independence if not a wordy document filled with grievances? Against King George, sure, but Thomas Jefferson’s words also set a tone for us that has lasted 245 years.

That tone? In the words of noted philosopher Dee Snider, we’re not going to take it, no, we’re not going to take it, anymore.

Which brings us to the best story in today’s Spokesman-Review sports section. And the one with the most patriotic theme. That would be Theo Lawson’s piece on Washington State football player Dallas Hobbs’ investment with the #WeAreUnited movement.

It’s hard to draw a straight line between the Pac-12 athletes’ manifesto last year and where college sports are today, but there are more connections than the New York subway system. And it all began with seeing injustice and acting upon it.

The way our forefathers intended.

A revolution, any revolution, is messy. Whether they are from a tyrant king or the kings of tyranny, monolithic bureaucracies, revolutions take desire, dedication, determination. And foot soldiers, who, to quote another great American writer, Tom Petty, won’t back down.

Hobbs is one of the latter. Theo’s story covers all that. And fits in perfectly with today’s theme.

• The name, image and likeness upheaval is still in its infancy. Still in the “what have we wrought?” stage. Which means opinions about where we’ve come, where we are going and where we shouldn’t waver.

Such discussions are perfect for the Fourth as well. That’s what Mr. Jefferson did in his document, if you take the time to get through all the “usurpations” and “despotisms” and “evinces.” He laid out the issues, explained the solutions and assured the king his reign over the Americas was over.

Twenty-four decades later, sports writers all over this nation are doing the same thing concerning NIL. Not as well, mind you. Or as historically significant, except of course to those auto dealers and trading card makers who see college athletes as their new marketing saviors.

And yes, we are being a bit ironic when comparing our forefathers’ declaration of their rights to college athletes’ freedom to use their name, image and likeness to make a buck or two. But only a bit. The levels of importance are different, but certainly related. Sort of like second cousins. One wouldn’t have happened without the other. And the original is why the modern-day financial uprising was able to occur.

• The other controversial topic of the weekend in sports? It continues to be Sha’Carri Richardson’s drug suspension and her inability to run the Olympics’ 100-meter race.

Over the past week a lot more than 1,320 words – the length of Mr. Jefferson’s seminal work – have been let loose on this topic. We’re not going to add any more but we want to allow you to read all of them if you wish.

It’s what we do. Eespecially on the Fourth.

WSU: As we blathered about above, we have your link to Theo’s Sunday piece on Dallas Hobbs’ past year or so. It’s worth spending time on this morning. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college sports, it’s been a strong recruiting month for Oregon that has the possibility today to turn into an exceptional one. … Utah’s newest point guard had his reasons for transferring from Utah State. … Arizona has quite a few players at the U19 worlds. … How locked in with the conference is USC?

Gonzaga: July may not seem like a big month in college hoops, but it is. Jim Meehan probably would have been happier trying to sink a 22-foot putt at Avondale than writing about Chet Holmgren’s U19 opener or former Zags who are headed to Tokyo, but he did both yesterday. Maybe all three. He didn’t inform me of his golf plans. … Here’s a preview of GU’s upcoming season. It comes from BYU territory.

Preps: As someone who was intimately involved with high school sports in 2021, we can attest Dave Nichols has it right in this column. It was an odd and challenging year for high school sports. The link also contains photographs of most local high schools’ all-league representatives.

Indians: Dave was also at Avista Stadium last night and sat through Spokane’s six-run eighth-inning rally before being able to write this story on the 8-5 victory over Tri-City.

Shock: Around the IFL, visiting Phoenix pounded woeful Tucson.

Mariners: It had to happen some time. The Rangers had to win a game in Seattle. After 13 consecutive losses at T-Mobile, they did, knocking Marco Gonzales around in a 7-3 Saturday night victory. … Hector Santiago was once again in the umpires’ crosshairs last night. His appeal should be heard soon. … Julio Rodriguez is on a roll. So are the M’s. Should they merge or should Jerry Dipoto make a trade and a run for the postseason?

Sounders: It’s time for international competitions. The roster will take a hit for a while.

Kraken: Seattle has a built-in rival just a few miles to the north. But will the border be open in time for the next NHL season?

