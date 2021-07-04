The Dirt: Townhome, apartment developments planned for South Hill, Glenrose and Spokane Valley

As the region faces a shortage of available rentals, developers are planning a series of multifamily projects on the South Hill, in the Glenrose neighborhood and in Spokane Valley.

Seattle-based real estate acquisitions and development company Eastmark Capital Group filed a predevelopment application with the city of Spokane to build the Rockwood Heights townhomes at 300 E. Rockwood Blvd.

The project calls for subdividing two parcels of land and developing nine townhomes. The project’s estimated cost is $2.5 million, according to the application.

Liberty Lake-based Greenstone Homes is developing Garden District Apartments on a 4-acre site at 2206 E. 30th Ave. in the Glenrose neighborhood.

The $6 million project will consist of five buildings with 76 apartments and 86 parking spaces, according to a site plan filed with the city.

In Spokane Valley, developers are planning to build a large townhome and apartment complex near Mirabeau Parkway.

Spokane-based MMEC Architecture & Interiors filed a predevelopment application for Mirabeau Point, a phased-multifamily project consisting of 384 one-and two-bedroom apartments and 80 townhomes. It also includes 66 garage spaces on vacant land northeast of Mirabeau Parkway and Indiana Avenue.

The first phase calls for 102 apartments, 28 townhomes, a clubhouse, pool and picnic shelter, according to the application filed with the city.

Centennial Properties is the property owner, according to the Spokane County Assessor’s Office.

Centennial Properties is a subsidiary of Cowles Co., which also publishes The Spokesman-Review.

The project valuation has not been determined.

Idaho Central Credit Union building Spokane Valley branch

Idaho Central Credit Union is expanding in the region with plans for a new branch in Spokane Valley.

Boise-based Lombard Conrad Architects filed a predevelopment application with the city on behalf of the credit union to build a 6,010-square-foot branch on vacant land at 16015 E. Broadway Ave.

The new branch will include six-interior teller stations, three offices, five workstations and four drive-thru teller stations.

The project valuation is $4.5 million, according to the application.

The branch would mark the credit union’s first in the Spokane area. The credit union has locations in Post Falls, Hayden and Coeur d’Alene.

Idaho Central Credit Union, founded in 1940 and headquartered in Chubbuck, Idaho, holds more than $7 billion in assets and has more than 440,000 members in Idaho and Washington.

Carpet One comes to Liberty Lake

A Carpet One Floor & Home store is coming to Liberty Lake.

Be A Light Properties LLC, whose principals are Chad McDonald and Kyle and Tim Hepper, recently submitted an environmental review with the Washington state Department of Ecology for the project, which will consist of a 14,330-square-foot Carpet One retail store at 22010 E. Country Vista Drive.

McDonald is co-owner of Spokane-based Pro Builders General Contractors.

Tim Hepper is co-owner of two Carpet One Floor & Home stores in the Spokane area.

Construction on the Liberty Lake store is slated to begin in August and be complete by mid-2022, according to the environmental review.

New Hampshire-based Carpet One Floor & Home has more than 1,000 stores nationwide, according to its website.