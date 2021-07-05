Burien couple dies in western Montana plane crash
UPDATED: Mon., July 5, 2021
Associated Press
MISSOULA, Mont. – A couple from Washington state have died in the crash of a single-engine airplane in western Montana, officials said.
The airplane crashed Thursday afternoon about 9 miles southwest of the Missoula airport, shortly after takeoff, Jennifer Gabris, spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board, told the Missoulian.
The crash killed Brian J. Makar, 42, and his wife, Carrie R. Makar, 43, of Burien, Washington, Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott said.
The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash.
Federal Aviation Administration records say the airplane involved was a four-seat Cessna 172.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.