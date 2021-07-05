The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Washington

Burien couple dies in western Montana plane crash

UPDATED: Mon., July 5, 2021

Associated Press

MISSOULA, Mont. – A couple from Washington state have died in the crash of a single-engine airplane in western Montana, officials said.

The airplane crashed Thursday afternoon about 9 miles southwest of the Missoula airport, shortly after takeoff, Jennifer Gabris, spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board, told the Missoulian.

The crash killed Brian J. Makar, 42, and his wife, Carrie R. Makar, 43, of Burien, Washington, Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott said.

The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash.

Federal Aviation Administration records say the airplane involved was a four-seat Cessna 172.

