A Grip on Sports: The M’s play of late deserves applause but are they ready to make a run to the postseason?

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It’s the Fifth of July. The day set aside to cough because of all the smoke in the air. And to sweep up a bunch of small cardboard tubes littering the end of the cul-de-sac. We don’t have a celebration hangover but our dog certainly does.

• Actually, we are going to focus on the positive this morning. The firework noise in our neighborhood was minimal last night. Not anything close to the pandemic-inspired celebration of 2020, when the dog disappeared in the basement for 36 hours and we wanted to move – or move a few neighbors.

But last night was different. A boom here or there around 10, a couple of whistles from far away and it was over. Heck, by the time the sun hit the front windows, the dog had already emerged from the depths of the house and was back sleeping in its bed. It was a win/win.

As has been the Mariners’ season thus far. Yep, here we are on the Fifth of July, the sort-of-traditional day to assess how the baseball season is going thus far, and the M’s are (checks standings) are in third place in the American League West, seven games behind the Astros. What the heck?

Aren’t they playing well? Shouldn’t that translate into being a playoff contender?

Yes and yes.

On Sunday, May 23, Seattle was five games under the break-even mark, had just lost to San Diego 9-2 and seemed lost and listless. Since then, the M’s have won 24 of 38 games, are five games above .500 and seem focused and energized.

There is only one problem. On May 23, the Mariners were in third place in the West, 6.5 games out of first. Today they are in third place in the West, seven games out of first. They are playing well and losing ground. Houston, which leads second-place Oakland by 3.5 games, was 19-9 in June and has yet to lose in July.

The M’s are swimming fast but the current is against them. At least out West.

The wild-card race is a different story. Oakland has been struggling, having lost three consecutive series. Tampa Bay, which won 16 of 17 at one point in May, is 13-16 since. Those are the only two American League teams ahead of Seattle in the wild-card race (both are 3.5 games up on the M’s).

So are we telling you there is a chance? Sure there is. At least there is some semblance of hope this season, something we haven’t been able to write on July 5 all that often the past decade. Maybe it’s a mirage – replace “maybe” with “probably” and we won’t yell at you – but even a blurry vision of a playoff pool ahead is enough for a parched fan.

Besides the Rays and A’s, who else is a threat? Though Toronto has a better record than the Yankees, we are more worried about New York in the East. Deep pockets and all that. The Indians have yet to hit their stride. And the Angels might get hot when Mike Trout returns from his injury.

But that’s about it. The Red Sox, Astros and maybe the White Sox (if Tony LaRussa can stay awake) seem locks to win their respective divisions. Each are good enough and have front offices that will pay the price to win in 2021. Can the same be said of the other contenders, including the Mariners? We’re not sure. Heck, we’re not even sure Seattle wants to extend itself down the stretch, what with the prospects of winning a World Series so remote. In 365 days, maybe. Not now. So why jeopardize that for a shot at losing the Wild Card game?

The only reason would be you and I, folks who care and would like to see the local team in the playoffs before we pass from this earth. Sure, that might be another 30 years (knock on wood) but who knows?

Jerry Dipoto would probably tell you, if injected with truth serum, he would rather roll the dice for 2022. Bring back Kyle Seager, accept Yusei Kikuchi’s option, pick and choose among the prospects and add a couple of veterans for depth. Try to win the division. Make a long playoff run.

But sitting right in front of him with July, August and September ahead is the opportunity to excise a two-decades-long playoff drought. To give the youngsters a chance to experience what it means to actually, you know, win something at the highest level. And to get everyone off his back.

It’s seems like a tough choice. But it really isn’t. If making the postseason this year means sacrificing young talent for needed pieces, don’t do it. Keep the Cal Raleighs and the Jarred Kelenics and most of the others for next year – and beyond. Stay the course. Roll the dice in 2022. After all, what’s another 12 months? We can wait.

WSU: Around the Pac-12 and college sports, the football coach with the most wins in UCLA history (and the most in conference history), Terry Donahue, died Sunday at 77. … Sunday was a big day for Pac-12 recruiting. Washington, USC and Oregon came up short on J.T. Tuimoloau, the Eastside Catholic defensive lineman considered the nation’s best recruit. He’s headed to Ohio State. But the Ducks received a commitment from a five-star offensive lineman. … Colorado is optimistic about its defense. … Utah has a bunch of talented linebackers. … UCLA’s quarterback will wish you happy birthday – for a price. … New Utah basketball coach Craig Smith got tired of trying to beat David Jenkins Jr. So he recruited him. … One Arizona player had a good game at the U19 World Cup yesterday.

Gonzaga: The U.S. basketball team at the U19 World Cup seems to be pretty dominant. As does Chet Holmgren, who had a great stat line yesterday against Mali and former Zag Oumar Ballo. Jim Meehan has more in this story.

EWU: The latest chapter of the “What-If” series hits close to home. Cheney, in fact. From just a couple months ago. Ryan Collingwood wonders what would have happened if Shantay Legans had not left for Portland.

Preps: Members of the Rogers High football team did a nice thing last week. Jordan Tolley-Turner has the story.

Indians: A 10-3 loss in the series finale means Spokane and Tri-City split their six-game set. Dave Nichols covers the game and the series’ result in this story.

Mariners: Not only did the M’s win again yesterday – 4-1 over the Rangers in less than three hours – but they also got to celebrate Kikuchi making his first All-Star team. And to bemoan the fact J.P. Crawford did not.

Sounders: Alex Rodan scored, the short-handed Sounders played solid defense again and they escaped Denver with a draw.

Kraken: Tampa Bay has a chance to close out the Stanley Cup finals tonight in Montreal. It would be a muted celebration, though, as no one from the U.S. besides the team was allowed into the country.

Storm: Sue Bird made a fan’s day and then went out and made life miserable for Los Angeles. Bird and the Storm defeated the host Sparks 84-74.

Tennis: Wimbledon is changing. No longer will the middle Sunday be a day off as it was yesterday.

• Turns out there were a lot of fireworks going off around midnight last night according to a reliable source. I just slept through them. And that didn’t make my source all that happy. Until later …