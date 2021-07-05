John Stockton, Jeanne Helfer, Gonzaga’s 1998-99 team top Hooptown USA’s inaugural Hall of Fame class

From staff reports

Some of the area’s more notable basketball names – Hoopfest’s co-founders, hall-of-famers, a college program that exemplifies success – form an impressive inaugural class for the Hooptown USA Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

It all began 31 years ago, in 1990, when Rick Betts and Jerry Schmidt launched what has become the largest 3-on-3 outdoor basketball tournament in the world.

Betts, a retired Spokane CPA, and Schmidt, who worked in social and health services, are in the first class.

Joining them are:

• Spokane’s John Stockton, the former Gonzaga Prep and Gonzaga University standout whose 19-year NBA career with the Utah Jazz landed him in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

• Jeanne Helfer, the former Washington State University women’s basketball scoring record holder who turned her talents to coaching at Mead and Mt. Spokane high schools and is in the Pac-12 Conference, WSU and Inland Northwest halls of fame.

• Bobby Jack Sumler, a first-team All-GSL standout at Lewis and Clark High Sschool and All-Northwest Athletic Conference Hall of Famer at Spokane Community College, considered one of the best players in Spokane history and called by many “a true Spokane legend.”

• George Raveling, the popular former WSU head men’s coach who launched his Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame career during 11 seasons (1972-83) in Pullman and continues in retirement as an admired basketball ambassador.

• The 1999 Gonzaga University men’s team, coached by Dan Monson, reached the Elite Eight by recording the program’s first NCAA Tournament victories with upsets over Minnesota (75-63), No. 7 Stanford (82-74) and No. 23 Florida (73-72) before falling to No. 3 and eventual national champion Connecticut (67-62), finishing the season 28-7.

An induction ceremony will be held on Thursday on the Hooptown USA courts in Riverfront Park.