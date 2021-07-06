A Grip on Sports: From the Olympics to a golf exhibition, we try to cover the gambit this morning

A GRIP ON SPORTS • What subject should we cover today if we want to avoid sounding repetitive? That rules out the Mariners. Or fireworks. Or the weather. Which leaves us …

• It’s hard some days to come up with a subject on which to bloviate in depth. Not so much in, say, November, when college football is still in midseason and college hoops are starting up. Or April, when the world is green and the summer looms ahead. But July? Right after the Fourth? Now that’s a challenge.

We could look back, of course. Say five years. When Pokemon Go was all the rage. And how Kim and I had to shepherd eight 14-year-old boys around Anaheim and Las Vegas as they looked for virtual creatures. Those boys are now going to be sophomores in college and don’t chase Pikachu around anymore – at least I don’t think so.

Or we could look forward to the fall football season and wonder how good Washington State and Eastern and Idaho and Whitworth will be. Then again, there is more than enough time for that.

So what to do? Should we look into that bogus golfing thingee today? You know the one, with Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. A couple other guys. It’s not a covid year anymore (it isn’t right?) so this year’s The Match (a Mickelson creation) doesn’t seem to have the pull last year’s did. Even with Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers on the other side. But the golf course outside Bozeman should be a star. At more than 7,000 feet in elevation, even one of my drives would probably travel 200 yards. Which means the ones DeChambeau hits should travel 1.34 miles or so.

Is that what you want to read about? Or would you rather focus upon the upcoming Olympics, which should have one thing in common with The Match: no spectators.

Oh, there may still be a few in Toyko, all from the host country. All in all, however, this year’s Olympics, postponed from last year, will be a made-for-television event. Well, an even-more made-for-television event. Which has got to be disappointing for the athletes who have worked their entire lives to make it to the every-four-years event. No family. No friends. No cheering throngs to help them finish.

With COVID-19 cases again rising in Toyko, authorities are reconsidering their plan to have fans attend the events. They have already decided to ban spectators from the marathon course, which seems a better place to have the occasional fan standing alone and waving, say, a Finnish flag, then to have 1,000 in the swimming or basketball venue. But what do we know?

At least we will be able to watch the competitions on NBC. Along with about one zillion ads.

But you don’t want to read about that, do you? You would rather have me cover the M’s chances to earn a postseason spot, wouldn’t you? Or have you already punted on this baseball season? And are looking forward to the Seahawks opening training camp in – checks calendar – exactly three weeks. What, really? July 27? Where did the darn summer go?

Just think. That Tuesday you could travel to Seattle, head out to watch the Hawks run around in shorts, shirts and shoes and then get back to the hotel in time to see Olympic medals awarded in canoe/kayak, cycling, diving, equestrian, fencing, gymnastics, judo, rowing, shooting, softball, swimming, taekwondo, triathlon and weightlifting. And, yes, I checked the TV schedule.

After all, being as perceptive as I am, I’m sure that’s what you wanted to read about this morning.

Gonzaga: Good for Rui Hachimura. When he arrived at GU a few years ago, who could have predicted he would be the sensation he is now? Besides Tommy Lloyd, I mean. He was adamant Hachimura would be an NBA player. Another honor came Hachimura’s way yesterday as he was named as one of two flag-bearers for the host Japanese Olympic team. Jim Meehan has more in this story.

WSU: Around the Pac-12 and college sports, Oregon State has reloaded its roster with players who defend. … A Colorado player thinks politics played a role in his not making the U.S. U19 team. … One Utah transfer never visited the school before making his decision. … Chris Smith will not be returning to UCLA. … On the football field, Colorado needs to pick a quarterback. … Is it finally time for Chip Kelly to have major success at UCLA? And we can pass along another column about Terry Donahue. … How has Utah been so good turning out secondary players? … In baseball news, Arizona picked former UA star (and Diamondbacks manager) Chip Hale as its new head coach. … Oregon gave its coach, Mark Wasikowski, an extension and a raise. … Arizona State has added another alum to its staff.

Shock: The University of Alabama will never play a football game in the Inland Northwest. We’re sure about that. But that doesn’t mean former Alabama football players won’t play here. One, Blake Sims, is with the Shock right now. Ryan Collingwood has more on the former Tide quarterback.

Hoopfest: Once again we get to report on a Hall of Fame we will never be a part of. Yep, Hooptown USA will induct its inaugural Hall of Fame class.

Shooting: The local junior rifle club excelled in a recent statewide competition. That news leads off our local briefs column for the week.

Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi is happy and humbled to be an All-Star. … If you loved Ichiro (and who didn’t?) then you should read this Athletic story. It’s fun. … Jake Fraley has turned into a pretty good hitter. … Will the M’s trade Mitch Haniger at the deadline? Should they?

Kraken: Tampa Bay wasted its first opportunity to win the Stanley Cup, falling 3-2 in overtime at Montreal.

Tennis: There were not a lot of upsets at Wimbledon yesterday. And no American wins. There will not be either an American female or male in the quarterfinals this year.

• A quick heads up. We won't be here Friday morning. For sure.