Spokane projected to reach 97 on Tuesday; dry lightning possible.

By Shafiq Moltafet The Spokesman-Review

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning Tuesday for Wednesday due to strong afternoon winds, dry thunderstorms, and the low humidity.

The weather service expected Spokane to hit 97 Tuesday afternoon with the low of 64 for the night. Wednesdays forecast calls for dry thunderstorms after 2 a.m. with very little chance of precipitation carrying on into the morning.

Wednesday will see a high of 94 with the Fire Weather Watch in effect until 8 p.m.

Hot and dry weather will persist through this week with temperatures going back to 100s in some areas over the weekend according to Miranda Cote, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Spokane.