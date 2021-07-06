Spokane projected to reach 97 on Tuesday; dry lightning possible.
UPDATED: Tue., July 6, 2021
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning Tuesday for Wednesday due to strong afternoon winds, dry thunderstorms, and the low humidity.
The weather service expected Spokane to hit 97 Tuesday afternoon with the low of 64 for the night. Wednesdays forecast calls for dry thunderstorms after 2 a.m. with very little chance of precipitation carrying on into the morning.
Wednesday will see a high of 94 with the Fire Weather Watch in effect until 8 p.m.
Hot and dry weather will persist through this week with temperatures going back to 100s in some areas over the weekend according to Miranda Cote, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Spokane.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.