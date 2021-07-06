Cache Reset
Tanner Morris leads hit parade, Vancouver Canadians drop Spokane Indians in first game of series

UPDATED: Tue., July 6, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Tanner Morris went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 9-3 in the first of a six-game High-A West series in Hillsboro, Oregon. 

The C’s totaled 12 hits and four players had at least two hits apiece. 

[BOX SCORE] courtesy MILB.com.

Cade Harris went 2 for 4 with an RBI for Spokane. 

Vancouver attacked the Indians’ 24-year-old right-handed starter Breiling Eusebio from the very first pitch. Rafael Lantigua singled on Eusebio’s first offering in High-A this season and after Morris doubled, Sebastian Espino hit a two-run ground rule double. 

The C’s scored three runs in the first and four in the second against Eusebio, who was promoted to Spokane from Low-A Fresno on Tuesday when lefty starter Nick Bush was promoted to Double-A Hartford from the Indians. 

Eusebio went 1 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs on six hits and three walks with one strikeout. He went 5-0 with a 3.19 ERA in 11 starts with Fresno before promotion.

Reliever Jared Biddy went 4 1/3 scoreless innings on four hits and no walks with three strikeouts. 

Indians manager Scott Little was ejected in the seventh inning. Harris hit a ball that appeared to go over the fence in left-center but the base umpire ruled that it bounced over for a ground-rule double.

Vancouver starter Adam Kloffenstein (3-4) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts. 

The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

Around the league

Tri-City 3, Hillsboro 2: Livan Soto went 2 for 3 with his fifth homer of the season and the Dust Devils (19-35) topped the visiting Hops (22-31). Ryan Smith (3-2) struck out nine over seven innings for T-C. Spencer Brickhouse homered for Hillsboro, his fourth. 

Eugene 9, Everett 3: Brett Auerbach, in his fourth game at High-A this season, went 3 for 5 with six RBIs, including his first homer at the level, and the Emeralds (34-20) beat the visiting AquaSox (34-19). Seth Corry (3-2) struck out seven over five innings for Eugene. 

