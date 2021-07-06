The Dish: Hidden Bagels, the Supper Club, dumplings + dim sum, Elixir Sauce, Kismet and Remedy

By Kris Kilduff For The Spokesman-Review

Shhh … it’s a secret. The Dish is Spokane’s new whisperings about the happenings in the Inland Northwest’s food and beverage scene. Ever wanted to casually overhear a business owner’s plan for a new restaurant? Salvage secret menu items directly from the chefs? Now those secrets spilt over a beer are front page news for you to read!

Hidden Bagels

It was recently announced that Spokane’s Jennifer Davis of Scoop has been working on a new South Hill project that will offer handmade daily bagels by morning and bagel sandwiches in the afternoon. Davis told me a few months ago that this has been a passion project of hers for years.

The beachside bagel shop she used to visit as a child in Pacific Grove, California, was the first memory she has of falling in love with food. I’ve seen some of the early concept art, and I’m telling you right now it’s going to fill a gap we are missing in our bakery scene.

The Supper Club

People always ask me about my favorite spots or hidden gems. One of the latest is Martha Domitrovich’s the Supper Club. Opening mid-COVID-19, her tiny commercial kitchen is tucked into a nook on Northwest Boulevard.

Domitrovich specializes in homemade meals that can be frozen for when making dinner sounds like too much of a chore. Lasagna, family-sized pot pies, hearty soups and breakfast sandwiches are available. Everything is made fresh, super affordable and can be delivered to your door every Wednesday.

Info: letmarthamakeit.com

Dumplings and dim sum

Talk to any foodie, and they will tell you that Spokane’s biggest missing link in the food scene is dumplings and dim sum. I recently talked with business owners looking to expand their brand who have big plans for a new downtown space that will focus as a new age dumpling house.

Don’t think Din Tai Fung, though. It’s more along the lines of Dumpling Zone, a fun American crossover that will celebrate a great beer/cocktail program and offer the bite-sized, steamed deliciousness everyone wants. I can’t say anymore – I’m sworn to secrecy – but stay tuned.

Elixir Sauce Co.

Growing up in Spokane Valley, one of my best friend’s families has always been obsessed with growing peppers. As we grew older, it went from bell peppers and jalapenos to habaneros, scorpions and ghosts. Making hot sauces was just a hobby. In the last year, the family has started taking steps to bring their underground recipes to the big time via Elixir Sauce Co.

That means distributing to restaurants and grocery stores. If you love hot sauce, this is the first major brand I’ve seen locally creating serious heat. Keep it mild with garlic jalapeno, while the smoky ghost will have you running for water. Find Elixir Sauce in local restaurants and order them for the house where no one will see you cry.

Info: elixirsauce.com

Kismet in Hillyard

COVID-19 really ran its course in 2020. While most everyone was resetting, two of Spokane’s longest-running industry powerhouses decided to make their dream come true with the soon-to-be Kismet in the Hillyard antique district.

Dan Gonzalez of Adam Hegsted’s Eat Good Group and Monica York, who has been the head bartender at Elliott’s Urban Kitchen and previously at Park Inn, are working toward an August opening. Early plans include a fun rotating menu, friendly neighborhood bar atmosphere and a few fun touches that Spokane hasn’t seen before.

Remix at Remedy

The Goodwin Group has plenty of places to grab a bite and drink (Backyard Public House, Barnwood Social, Brick West Brewing, Press), but their most refined concept is Remedy on the South Hill. Post COVID-19, there have been some big changes. A few months ago, they hired chef Rory Allen (Durkin’s Liquor Bar, Wandering Table), who has revised the menu.

Then post COVID-19, Matt Goodwin and his team brought in new general manager Bethany Meyer, who helped Hegsted open Incrediburger & Eggs and brings talent to the kitchen and front of house. With a new team, great food and drinks and one of Spokane’s few rooftop patios, South Hill just might have the Remedy for all this sunshine.

Info: remedycrc.com

Kris Kilduff can be reached at kris.kilduff56@gmail.com.