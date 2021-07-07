Body-cam footage appears to show suspect throw lit gas can at police officer on Tuesday

Body-cam footage taken Tuesday morning appears to show a suspect throw a lit gas can from a stolen vehicle at a Spokane Police Department officer before fleeing on foot.

According to a department news release, the officer pulled over the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Saul Durkee, Tuesday morning near Spokane Community College after confirming the vehicle Durkee was driving was stolen.

The officer got out of his car and instructed Durkee to put both of his hands out of the window. Suddenly, Durkee stuck a gas can out of the window and lit it before throwing it in the direction of the officer, according to the press release.

The officer was able to narrowly dodge the throw as Durkee fled on foot, but the body cam footage shows a red gas canister with flames burning around it next to where the officer was standing.

The dramatic getaway attempt failed as the suspect was quickly arrested after a short foot chase, according to the press release.

Durkee was charged with Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, First Degree Assault and First Degree Arson.