Browne’s Addition house fire forces evacuation of the Elk restaurant
UPDATED: Wed., July 7, 2021
Smoke and flames from a Browne’s Addition house fire displaced several residents and forced the evacuation of the neighboring Elk Public House restaurant Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters were working to extinguish the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to other structures in the historic district just west of downtown Spokane.
The fire burned a home in the 1900 block of West Pacific Avenue. It was called in by someone at the Elk. Firefighters responded immediately and put out the fire within an hour.
A resident who lives upstairs in the home said it started from the back porch. She was able to bring her two dogs out of the home.
No cause has yet been determined, said Julie O’Berg, deputy chief of operations for the fire department.
“The extent of the damage is obviously significant,” she said.
