Isaac Collins’ eighth-inning RBI double lifts Spokane Indians over Vancouver Canadians

Christopher Navarro and Isaac Collins hit back-to-back doubles in the top of the eighth inning for the go-ahead run and the visiting Spokane Indians beat the Vancouver Canadians in the second of a six-game High-A West series in Hillsboro, Oregon

[BOX SCORE courtesy MILB.com]

The win pulls Spokane (26-30) to within two games of the Canadians (28-28) for third place in the league.

Dugan Darnell struck out the side to earn his second save of the season. Fineas Del Bonta Smith picked up the win with two innings of shutout relief with three strikeouts.

Navarro finished 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI while Brenton Doyle went 3 for 4 with a run.

Spokane (26-30) scored twice in the fourth tie it. Doyle led the inning off with a single, went to second on an errant pickoff throw and scored on a single by Hunter Stovall. Stovall stole second, went to third on a throwing error and scored on a single by Navarro.

Vancouver scored single runs in the first and third off Indians starter Helcris Olivarez. The Colorado Rockies No. 7 prospect went five innings and allowed two runs on two hits and five walks with nine strikeouts. He threw 60 of his 101 pitches for strikes.

The series continues Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

Around the league

Hillsboro 9, Tri-City 7: Blaze Alexander hit a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning and the visiting Hops (23-31) topped the Dust Devils (19-36). Dominic Canzone went 3 for 5 with a homer and two RBIs for Hillsboro. Jordyn Adams had three RBIs for T-C.

Everett 10, Eugene 2: Jack Larsen went 2 for 4 with four RBIs the visiting AquaSox (35-19) pounded the Emeralds (34-21). Carter Bins and Jaden Polcovich had two hits and two RBIs apiece for Everett. Sean Roby hit a solo homer for Eugene.