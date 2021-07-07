Francisco R. Velázquez, M.D.: Beyond June 30, what do we see?

By Francisco R. Velázquez, M.D., S.M., FCAP

June 30 was a greatly anticipated day in the state of Washington and in Spokane County. It came and went, and some things changed. Even the temperature improved from the extreme heat of previous days. Together, we celebrated a major milestone in our 18-month-long fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30, we recorded 24 new cases of COVID-19. In contrast, the day I started at Spokane Regional Health District in November we recorded 198 cases. Within four weeks, we had our largest number of recorded cases in a single day, 688. It seems like a long time ago, but it has only been a little over seven months.

How did we get to where we are? How did we accomplish so much in a relatively short period of time? It’s simple and complex at the same time: We came together as a community with a commonality of purpose to protect those at risk, provide for those who were sick, mourn those who passed away, and support their families as best we could. We helped those who were struggling financially because of the economic impact of the pandemic. And we did our best to prevent the virus from spreading more, despite how difficult and sometimes complicated it was.

Finally, armed with the best tool we have to fight this pandemic, the vaccines, we focused on getting as many immunized as we could. The state had a target of initiating vaccination in at least 70% of the population (ages 16+), and by June 30, we got very close. In Spokane County, we reached about 55% (ages 16+, initiating vaccination), a good number but one we must continue working to improve. And when we reach 70% – which I have confidence we will – then together we will aim even higher until we reach a vaccination rate that assures us of a healthy and safe community.

There is no question that June 30 was a day to celebrate the collective effort of a community coming together in an incredibly difficult time. It is also a time to be introspective and really ponder on what we have learned. A few things are certain. This pandemic is like nothing any of us has ever seen. The health, mental health and economic impact in the community was unprecedented. And there will be some long-term sequela that we will have to deal with over the next few years. We will continue to learn, and we will continue to evolve, aligning our response to newly identified needs as we move forward.

We have reached a significant turning point, but the pandemic is not over. While we still have new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, we must continue our efforts until the day – hopefully in the not-so-distant future – when we can declare a transition from pandemic to endemic. We are confident that day will come. In the meantime, there is work to do.

The virus continues to mutate, variants more effective at transmission can evade some of the immune response, and, according to some research, may impact the effectiveness of current vaccines. It’s not a cause for alarm, but something we need to be aware of and ready to act upon. This is why although many of the limitations we had for months have been lifted, some will remain. And our efforts to vaccinate all those eligible over the next few months will continue.

June 30 was also a day of celebration for commerce as restrictions for businesses were lifted. Restaurants, retail, entertainment venues, arts and culture and many others will now be at full capacity. This is a significant achievement not only economically, but frankly for the mental health and well-being of the entire community. In addition, the masking guidelines also evolved specifically for those who are fully immunized. Businesses and employers will still need to require mask wearing and follow guidelines to protect those who are not immunized. And although immunized individuals will have more freedom from the masks, the previous guidance is still in effect in areas where risk for transmission, or the risk for those in the specific setting, is high. That includes health care, long-term care settings, schools, child care and others.

Now, for those of us who are fully immunized, it is a matter of personal choice. This is where I encourage all to assess the risk not only for yourself, as breakthrough cases do happen, but very importantly for those around you. I have people around me who are not eligible for immunization. There will be circumstances in which my face covering will come on for their protection.

Speaking of protecting others, I do encourage all who are eligible and who have not yet received the vaccine to consider doing so. Always consult with your provider to determine the risks and benefits for you. If you have further questions and need credible information, there is a lot of it on our website, SRHD.org. Take a look, and afterward, if you are so inclined, get the shot and help our community meet the next milestone in our efforts to return to normal.

Francisco R. Velázquez, M.D., S.M., is the interim health officer for Spokane Regional Health District.