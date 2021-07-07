Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren scores 17 points, grabs 10 boards in USA’s blowout win

Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren had his best game statistically at the FIBA U19 World Cup as the U.S. coasted to another easy win.

Holmgren scored a team-high 17 points, his tournament high thus far, and pulled down 10 rebounds in a 132-60 rout over Korea on Wednesday in Riga, Latvia.

The 132 points and 39 assists set new records for the U.S. in a FIBA World Cup game.

The 7-foot-1 Holmgren has scored in double figures in all four U.S. victories. The Americans face Senegal (2-2) in the quarterfinals Friday.

U.S. head coach Jamie Dixon changed the starting lineup against Korea, which has dropped four games at the tournament by a combined 230 points. Holmgren came off the bench and recorded his first points on a dunk with 4:35 left in the first quarter.

Holmgren grabbed a defensive rebound and dribbled the length of the floor for a short bank shot to put the U.S. up 81-42 in the third quarter.

Holmgren made 8 of 10 shots. He finished with three blocks and two assists in roughly 18 minutes of playing time.

In four tournament games, Holmgren is averaging 12.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.8 blocks. He’s shooting 66.7% from the field, including 42.9% from distance, and 61.5% at the free-throw line.