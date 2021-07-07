Kootenai County woman gets probation after falsely representing herself as a midwife

A Kootenai County judge sentenced a woman to a year of probation after she pleaded guilty to misrepresenting herself as a certified nurse midwife on a birth certificate.

Cathleen Weston, 70, operated a midwifery service out of her home since at least 2009, despite not having a state-required nursing license, according to a news release from the Idaho State Office of the Attorney General.

On July 1, First District Judge Lansing Haynes sentenced Weston to withheld judgment and a suspended sentence of one year of probation. This means if Weston completes the full year of probation, a judge can dismiss her charges.

In addition, Weston will pay a $1,000 fee.

Before she pleaded guilty, Weston paid $19,404 to the Idaho Medicaid program to reimburse claims of unlicensed midwifery services for Idaho Medicaid participants. She also had to pay a civil penalty of $5,821, according to the news release.