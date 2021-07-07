Kootenai County woman gets probation after falsely representing herself as a midwife
UPDATED: Wed., July 7, 2021
A Kootenai County judge sentenced a woman to a year of probation after she pleaded guilty to misrepresenting herself as a certified nurse midwife on a birth certificate.
Cathleen Weston, 70, operated a midwifery service out of her home since at least 2009, despite not having a state-required nursing license, according to a news release from the Idaho State Office of the Attorney General.
On July 1, First District Judge Lansing Haynes sentenced Weston to withheld judgment and a suspended sentence of one year of probation. This means if Weston completes the full year of probation, a judge can dismiss her charges.
In addition, Weston will pay a $1,000 fee.
Before she pleaded guilty, Weston paid $19,404 to the Idaho Medicaid program to reimburse claims of unlicensed midwifery services for Idaho Medicaid participants. She also had to pay a civil penalty of $5,821, according to the news release.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.