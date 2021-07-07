Man wearing only a bandana on his head arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure in Spokane Valley

Spokane Valley deputies took a man into custody on Tuesday after he allegedly walked around a shopping center wearing only a bandanna on his head.

Around 10:30 a.m., deputies got a call from someone at a shopping center on East Indiana Avenue who had walked into a bathroom where the suspect was allegedly naked, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. The caller told police it looked as if the man was washing himself in the bathroom.

According to police, the caller told the man to leave. He walked through the center of the public shopping area while allegedly naked except for a bandanna, then went out the front door, officers said.

Police arrived and found the man touching himself on a chair near a busy parking lot, according to the release. The deputies also found a pair of shorts nearby that supposedly belonged to the suspect, 36-year-old Mathew Mclean.

Mclean followed police orders as he was arrested. He told them he thought he had been asleep, according to the release.

Police arrested him on suspicion of two counts of indecent exposure. The deputies booked Mclean at Spokane County Jail, where he still sat as of Wednesday. His bond is set at $1,300 after his first court appearance, according to the release.

Mclean also had a small snake with him, which he told police was a registered support animal. The Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service took the snake into its care.