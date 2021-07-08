10 under $10: July 9-15 – Wonder Saturday Market, art and wine, comedy and music

1 “You Can Unmute” – 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, streamed online. The University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts presents a three-night livestream reading of “You Can Unmute,” an original adult comedy drama. To register for the evening performances, visit uidaho.edu/6pmunmute; for the Sunday matinee, visit uidaho.edu/2pmunmute. uidaho.edu/class/theatre. Admission: FREE

2 True North Duo – 5 p.m. Friday, Big Barn Brewing, 16004 N. Applewood Lane, Mead. Singer-songwriter Kristen Grainger and multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Dan Wetzel will perform original folk-bluegrass acoustic music. bigbarnbrewing.com and (509) 238-2489. Admission: FREE

3 Stan Miller – Noon-5 p.m. Friday, Barrister Winery, 1213 W. Railroad Ave. Spokane-based, internationally recognized artist Stan Miller will exhibit a collection of 60 watercolor and egg tempera paintings – landscapes and portraits – through July at Barrister Winery. stanmiller.net and (509) 465-3591. Admission: FREE

4 Stagecoach West – 7 p.m. Friday, Spokane Valley Eagles, 16801 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. Local five-piece group Stagecoach West will perform a selection of country/classic and rock/pop songs. (509) 922-3433. Admission: $8

5 “Zero Lag Laughs” – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Celebrating its return to the stage, Blue Door Theatre presents “Zero Lag Laughs,” a family-friendly improv comedy show. bluedoortheatre.com and (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

6 Carter Hudson – 8 p.m. Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Spokane-based singer-songwriter Carter Hudson returns to Zola. zolainspokane.com. Admission: FREE

7 Brad Keeler – 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Spokane Farmers Market, 20 W. Fifth Ave. Guitarist and vocalist Brad Keeler will play a selection of vintage music and original works from a variety of genres including retro, roots, Americana, blues, folk revival and country. bradkeeler.net. Admission: FREE

8 Wonder Saturday Market – 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Wonder Market, 835 N. Post St. Featuring live entertainment, street food vendors and works by local artisans, Wonder Saturday Market showcases local small farmers in an indoor-outdoor setting. wonderspokane.com. Admission: FREE

9 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line.” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations recommended. bluedoortheatre.com and (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

10 Shedroof Divide – 2 p.m. Sunday, Big Barn Brewing, 16004 N. Applewood Lane, Mead. Folk-rock, country and blues group Shedroof Divide will play a selection of original music “inspired by nature, love and the human condition.” facebook.com/shedroofdivide. Admission: FREE