A&E >  Art

10 under $10: July 9-15 – Wonder Saturday Market, art and wine, comedy and music

Crowds line up for food at High Tide Lobster Bar in the renovated Wonder Building on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. The space, a former loading dock of a commercial bakery, hosts a market on Saturdays. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)
By Stephanie Hammett stephanieh@spokesman.com(509) 459-5013

1 “You Can Unmute” – 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, streamed online. The University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts presents a three-night livestream reading of “You Can Unmute,” an original adult comedy drama. To register for the evening performances, visit uidaho.edu/6pmunmute; for the Sunday matinee, visit uidaho.edu/2pmunmute. uidaho.edu/class/theatre. Admission: FREE

2 True North Duo – 5 p.m. Friday, Big Barn Brewing, 16004 N. Applewood Lane, Mead. Singer-songwriter Kristen Grainger and multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Dan Wetzel will perform original folk-bluegrass acoustic music. bigbarnbrewing.com and (509) 238-2489. Admission: FREE

3 Stan Miller – Noon-5 p.m. Friday, Barrister Winery, 1213 W. Railroad Ave. Spokane-based, internationally recognized artist Stan Miller will exhibit a collection of 60 watercolor and egg tempera paintings – landscapes and portraits – through July at Barrister Winery. stanmiller.net and (509) 465-3591. Admission: FREE

4 Stagecoach West – 7 p.m. Friday, Spokane Valley Eagles, 16801 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. Local five-piece group Stagecoach West will perform a selection of country/classic and rock/pop songs. (509) 922-3433. Admission: $8

5 Zero Lag Laughs” – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Celebrating its return to the stage, Blue Door Theatre presents “Zero Lag Laughs,” a family-friendly improv comedy show. bluedoortheatre.com and (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

6 Carter Hudson – 8 p.m. Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Spokane-based singer-songwriter Carter Hudson returns to Zola. zolainspokane.com. Admission: FREE

7 Brad Keeler – 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Spokane Farmers Market, 20 W. Fifth Ave. Guitarist and vocalist Brad Keeler will play a selection of vintage music and original works from a variety of genres including retro, roots, Americana, blues, folk revival and country. bradkeeler.net. Admission: FREE

8 Wonder Saturday Market – 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Wonder Market, 835 N. Post St. Featuring live entertainment, street food vendors and works by local artisans, Wonder Saturday Market showcases local small farmers in an indoor-outdoor setting. wonderspokane.com. Admission: FREE

9 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line.” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations recommended. bluedoortheatre.com and (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

10 Shedroof Divide – 2 p.m. Sunday, Big Barn Brewing, 16004 N. Applewood Lane, Mead. Folk-rock, country and blues group Shedroof Divide will play a selection of original music “inspired by nature, love and the human condition.” facebook.com/shedroofdivide. Admission: FREE

