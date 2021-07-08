Andrus fire clean up near Cheney continues Thursday

Crews worked overnight Wednesday to continue cleaning up the Andrus fire with the goal of working 200 feet in from the perimeter of the fire line and 500 feet from all structures.

The fire outside of Cheney started Monday morning near Andrus Road and spread quickly due to low humidity and extremely dry conditions, according to the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.

The fire is estimated at 232 acres with no structures lost.

With cooler weather and low winds forecast Thursday, crews planned to continue mopping up and clearing dangerous trees from the perimeter of the fire to prevent future spread. As of Thursday morning the fire was 30% contained.

Evacuations orders have been reduced to level 1 for 24 residents adjacent to the fire, the incident management team said. Road blocks are still in place and Thomas Mallon Road is closes between Melville Road and Andrus Road along with Soda Road North of Andrus Road.

There are currently about 280 people working on the fire, the incident management team said. The team said while they appreciate the generosity of the community, firefighting efforts do not currently need donations. The team directed the community to local food pantries or charities if they want to make donations.