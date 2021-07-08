Avista Corp. files natural gas rate adjustments in Idaho

Avista Corp. has filed two rate adjustments in Idaho that could change the amount customers pay for natural gas.

Avista submitted a purchased-gas-cost adjustment and a deferred-balances-credit filing last week with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission that would increase the Spokane-based utility’s revenues by $7.1 million, according to a company release.

If the two rate adjustments are approved by the commission, residential-natural gas customers in the Idaho using an average of 63 therms per month would see their monthly bills increase 9.2% from $49.49 to $54.05, effective Sept. 1.

The purchased-gas-cost adjustment is filed annually to balance the cost of wholesale natural gas purchased by Avista with the amount included in customers’ rates.

The deferred-balances-credit filing consists of deferred depreciation expenses and tax benefits.

Avista’s proposal to increase rates is driven by higher natural gas costs and expiration of a rebate customers are receiving from last year’s purchased-gas-cost adjustment, according to the company.

The adjustment filings are separate from a settlement related to a pending general rate case submitted June 14 that, if approved, would reduce customers’ natural gas bills by 4.5%, also effective Sept 1.