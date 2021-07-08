Avista Corp. files natural gas rate adjustments in Idaho
Thu., July 8, 2021
Avista Corp. has filed two rate adjustments in Idaho that could change the amount customers pay for natural gas.
Avista submitted a purchased-gas-cost adjustment and a deferred-balances-credit filing last week with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission that would increase the Spokane-based utility’s revenues by $7.1 million, according to a company release.
If the two rate adjustments are approved by the commission, residential-natural gas customers in the Idaho using an average of 63 therms per month would see their monthly bills increase 9.2% from $49.49 to $54.05, effective Sept. 1.
The purchased-gas-cost adjustment is filed annually to balance the cost of wholesale natural gas purchased by Avista with the amount included in customers’ rates.
The deferred-balances-credit filing consists of deferred depreciation expenses and tax benefits.
Avista’s proposal to increase rates is driven by higher natural gas costs and expiration of a rebate customers are receiving from last year’s purchased-gas-cost adjustment, according to the company.
The adjustment filings are separate from a settlement related to a pending general rate case submitted June 14 that, if approved, would reduce customers’ natural gas bills by 4.5%, also effective Sept 1.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.