Heat wave death toll climbs to 20 Spokane County residents

Twenty Spokane County residents have died as a result of last week’s heat wave, according to the latest update from the Spokane County Medical Examiner.

The vast majority of those who died in the heat wave were in their apartments or homes without air conditioning, according to the medical examiner.

Many of them had underlying health conditions, and one of the 20 was experiencing homelessness.

Older and younger adults are more at-risk during heat waves, as are people with underlying health conditions.

So far, the heat-related deaths in Spokane County were not in one concentrated part of the city or county but really all over.

At least 78 people statewide in 19 counties in Washington have died as a result of the week of record-breaking temperatures which lingered for about a week.

Both of these death tolls are expected to increase. Current state data show that Spokane County only has two reported heat wave deaths, but these numbers lag behind local data.

In Spokane County, the heat-related deaths range from young adults to older adults.

Climate science experts say heat-related deaths are preventable, and a new study published on Wednesday found that climate change played a role in the 1 in 1,000 year event.

This story will be updated.

