Rafael Lantigua delivers, Vancouver Canadians edge Spokane Indians

Rafael Lantigua delivered an RBI single in the eighth inning and the Vancouver Canadians edged the visiting Spokane Indians 5-3 in the fifth of a six-game High-A West series in Hillsboro, Oregon on Saturday.

Vancouver (29-30) pulled a game ahead of the Indians (28-31) for third place in the league.

With one down in the eighth against Spokane reliever Stephen Jones (0-1), DJ Neal singed and Eric Rivera walked. Lantigua singled to right to plate Neal. Rivera came in later on a sacrifice fly.

Indians starter Trent Fennell allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts over five innings. Fennell threw 46 of his 75 pitches for strikes.

Jack Blomgren drew a one-out walk in the first inning, stole second and third, and scored on an infield error.

The C’s answered in the bottom half. Lantigua (3 for 5, run) singled and went to second on a single by Tanner Morris. Luis De Los Santos doubled to left to plate Lantigua, and Morris scored on a sacrifice fly.

Back-to-back doubles by Hunter Stovall and Kyle Datres made it 2-2 in the second.

Spokane took the lead in the fourth on Datres’ fifth home run of the season.

Alex Moore took over for Fennell in the sixth. Ryan Gold greeted the reliever with a triple and later scored on a sacrifice fly to tie it 3-3.

The series concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Around the league

Tri-City 8, Hillsboro 6: Spencer Griffin went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and the Dust Devils (21-37) topped the visiting Hops (24-33). Gareth Morgan and Kyle Kasser knocked in two apiece for T-C. Spencer Brickhouse went 3 for 4 with his fifth homer, a three-run shot, for Hillsboro.

Everett 13, Eugene 1: Austin Shenton led three with homers and the visiting AquaSox (38-19) beat the Emeralds (34-24). Shenton went 2 for 5 with a three-run homer. Patrick Frick and Jake Anchia added long balls for Everett. Starter George Kirby struck out 11 over seven innings and allowed one run on four hits and a walk.