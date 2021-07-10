Peddling snake oil

Senator Ted Cruz wants us to believe that critical race theory is a tool and a toy of Marxism. Awareness of racial injustice is critical but it is not Marxism, it is virtuous citizenship.

Like Senator Cruz, our own Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and other legislators of Trumpian persuasion truly believe that the poison in their political snake oil is safe like COVID is. Their advertising is viral like COVID, dogmatic and pervasive throughout our country. Their dogma replaces objective reality with empty political chatter, deception and lazy thinking without a responsible purpose.

This is not new to the American experience and re-affirms that history knows more about us than we know about ourselves because we do not know our history. Like the alignment of stars, we approach two uncertainties with chilling plausibility.

First: We failed to pay the price for our liberty and abandoned the eternal vigilance of our moral privilege and obedience to knowledge, wisdom, individual responsibility, humility, gratitude and the sharing of human dignity.

Second: The great experiment of the democratic republic of the United States is approaching the end of the average historical time line of nations and empires and our current discord may well play into the circumstances.

Thomas Jefferson trembled for his countrymen — that God’s justice cannot sleep forever.

Rich Magney

Spokane