Spokane’s air back in ‘Unhealthy for some’ range as wildfires ravage the Pacific Northwest

Spokane’s air quality Saturday briefly dipped into the “Unhealthy” category as wildfires continue to scorch land throughout the Pacific Northwest.

By Saturday afternoon, air quality had moved into the less severe “Unhealthy for some” category.

Based on a pollution scale of 0 to 500, Spokane was at 159 on the Air Quality Index as of Saturday morning, per the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency.

There are six categories for air quality, with “Unhealthy” being the fourth. The range for that category spans 151 to 200. It’s followed by the “Very unhealthy” and “Hazardous” categories.

Air had been in the “Unhealthy for some” category earlier Saturday morning and improved again by the afternoon, with the pollution rating settling at 118.

As of 11:35am on Saturday, July 10, wildfire smoke has continued to degrade Spokane’s air quality to Unhealthy/Red.



According to EPA’s guidance -

Sensitive groups: Avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.

Consider moving activities indoors or rescheduling.#Spokane (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/8XPN9xSPuf — Spokane Clean Air (@SpokaneCleanAir) July 10, 2021

The poor air quality comes as wildfires rage throughout the West, though it wasn’t immediately clear which fires are contributing to the region’s hazy skies. The Clean Air agency said fires in Southeastern Washington and Central and Northern Idaho were likely culprits, but National Weather Service forecasters said recently that smoke from as far away as British Columbia and Northern California could be making its way to the area.

The weather service said winds are expected to push the smoke from the area later in the day, and likely cause the pollution to travel to Eastern Oregon, Western Montana and much of Idaho.

Here is a progression of how the smoke closer to the surface will move around today. Good news for #wawx is that westerly winds should blow the smoke out of the region (baring new fires). Not so good for eastern #orwx, western #mtwx, or #idwx though. #wildfires pic.twitter.com/dnDAChVil4 — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) July 10, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated.