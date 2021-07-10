The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 98° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Pacific NW

Spokane’s air back in ‘Unhealthy for some’ range as wildfires ravage the Pacific Northwest

UPDATED: Sat., July 10, 2021

By Alayna Shulman alaynas@spokesman.com(509) 459-5445

Spokane’s air quality Saturday briefly dipped into the “Unhealthy” category as wildfires continue to scorch land throughout the Pacific Northwest. 

By Saturday afternoon, air quality had moved into the less severe “Unhealthy for some” category. 

Based on a pollution scale of 0 to 500, Spokane was at 159 on the Air Quality Index as of Saturday morning, per the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency. 

There are six categories for air quality, with “Unhealthy” being the fourth. The range for that category spans 151 to 200. It’s followed by the “Very unhealthy” and “Hazardous” categories. 

Air had been in the “Unhealthy for some” category earlier Saturday morning and improved again by the afternoon, with the pollution rating settling at 118. 

The poor air quality comes as wildfires rage throughout the West, though it wasn’t immediately clear which fires are contributing to the region’s hazy skies. The Clean Air agency said fires in Southeastern Washington and Central and Northern Idaho were likely culprits, but National Weather Service forecasters said recently that smoke from as far away as British Columbia and Northern California could be making its way to the area. 

The weather service said winds are expected to push the smoke from the area later in the day, and likely cause the pollution to travel to Eastern Oregon, Western Montana and much of Idaho. 

 This is a developing story and will be updated. 

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Pacific NW

Most read stories