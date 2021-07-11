100 years ago in Spokane: Fears swirled that the Ku Klux Klan was organizing a local chapter

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Spokane’s Black community was alarmed over fears that the Ku Klux Klan was secretly organizing locally.

“Colored citizens of the city will meet to form the ‘colored citizens protective committee,’ ” the Spokane Daily Chronicle wrote.

“We consider this action necessary because of rumors that a branch of the Ku Klux Klan is being formed in Spokane,” said the Rev. T.F. Jones, pastor of the Bethel Methodist Church. “We believe we must present a united front, if the rights of the colored population are to be protected.”

The Reverend said the Klan “is organized to intimidate colored people and to create strife between the white and colored citizens, and we have enough of that already.”

Reports from Oregon stated that the Klan had already signed up more than 1,000 members in Portland.

From the narcotics beat: Spokane drug abusers were in a “panic” over a spike in the price of cocaine and morphine.

The price increase was caused by several big narcotics raids, which curtailed the local supply. In the last few days, the price had nearly tripled.

From the Prohibition beat: A tourist couple’s auto broke down near Davenport. That was only the beginning of their problems.

When police arrived to investigate, they found liquor in the car. They were arrested on alcohol charges.

Then, when taken to Davenport, they were recognized as being wanted on outstanding warrants for “bigamy.” The man also was wanted on a “seduction” charge. Federal authorities were notified.