Duaa-Rahemaah Williams: Bridge proclamation is not an extension of the state eviction moratorium, renters need to be ready

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started last year, Gov. Jay Inslee has shown tremendous leadership in implementing a statewide eviction moratorium that protected renters throughout Washington from losing their homes and potentially facing homelessness.

As the pandemic is beginning to end, the state eviction moratorium finally came to a close on June 30. In its place through September is the governor’s housing stability “bridge proclamation” meant to protect renters as new tenant protections are implemented and rental assistance funds are distributed. While this bridge proclamation provides some important eviction protections, it is different from the previous moratorium and in fact many landlords are now able to begin eviction proceedings against renters.

First things first: Renters are still protected until Sept. 30 if they have been unable to pay the rent. Cities and counties have the ability to pass stronger eviction protections than the state, but so far the mayor of Spokane and Spokane County commissioners have not taken action.

Under the proclamation that lasts through September, landlords can only evict tenants for unpaid rent during the pandemic if their county has fully operational rental assistance and mediation programs. Landlords also must provide written notice of these programs and can then only start an eviction if a tenant has refused to participate or didn’t respond. Ending the moratorium sooner would lead to a flood of evictions and new people experiencing homelessness, which is why we encourage Spokane County to set up our programs as quickly and efficiently as possible.

In addition, landlords have to offer tenants a reasonable repayment plan. If tenants receive a repayment plan, they don’t have to accept it, but it is important to respond within two weeks. If you have received a repayment plan or eviction notice, the best thing to do is reach out to experts for help like at the Tenants Union of Washington state.

Starting this month, landlords can start eviction proceedings for any of the reasons outlined in the new statewide “just cause” protections, other than nonpayment of rent. The Washington Low Income Housing Alliance worked hard to get this new law passed earlier this year. Before, renters could be evicted without any listed cause.

We all know that the cycle of eviction moratorium extensions cannot be endless. That’s why the federal and state governments have appropriated funds to set up rental assistance programs that will allow renters to pay their back rent and get back in good standing with their landlords. It’s why the legislature put new protections in place to prevent people from losing their homes when pandemic protections are lifted. The good news is those protections will remain in place permanently and renters are more protected from unfair evictions than ever before.

I know from my personal experiences just how close people can be to homelessness when they get behind on rent. I’ve had times of housing instability in my life, and have relied on low-income housing to make sure I have a home in which to live.

Now I’m proud to organize people in Eastern Washington and across the state at risk of homelessness and housing instability. I know that more than anything, renters desperately want to stay out of trouble and make rent – but sometimes, for reasons outside of their control, the money just isn’t there. COVID has made more people live on the edge than ever before. Our state just reopened – while people are starting to go back to work, they are also racing to catch up while they get their lives back on track.

Ultimately, both renters and landlords will benefit from the distribution of rental assistance funds. Renters will be able to pay their back-due rent, and landlords will be able to receive money again and avoid having to replace a large number of tenants. Like the pandemic, the eviction moratorium is slowly coming to an end – and all of us, renters, homeowners, landlords, service providers and elected officials – must be ready for what comes next.

Duaa-Rahemaah Williams is statewide organizer for the Washington Low Income Housing Alliance. She lives in Spokane.