Spokane Indians fall to Vancouver; 1B Michael Toglia homers in MLB Futures Game

Luis De Los Santos and Sebastian Espino hit two-run home runs and the Vancouver Canadians edged the visiting Spokane Indians 4-3 in the final of a six-game High-A West series in Hillsboro, Oregon on Sunday.

Both home runs came off Spokane starter Breiling Eusebio, making his second High-A start of the season. Eusebio (0-2) went six innings and allowed four runs on six hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

Niko Decolati went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Kyle Datres knocked in a run in the eighth for the Indians (28-32).

Home plate umpire Nathan Diederich was hit by a pitch from Eusebio above the knee in the second inning and had to leave the game. Base umpire Kevin Mandzuk took over behind the plate after a 20 minute delay.

Vancouver evened its record at 30-30.

The Indians host the Eugene Emeralds in a six-game series at Avista Stadium starting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Toglia homers in MLB Futures Game

Spokane Indians first base Michael Toglia hit a two-run home run for the National League team in the MLB Futures Game at Coors Field in Denver on Sunday.

A glimpse at the future in Colorado!@Rockies l @MichaelToglia l #FuturesGame pic.twitter.com/bEShddxspE — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 11, 2021

Toglia, the Colorado Rockies No. 3 prospect according to MLB.com, started at first base and homered in the third inning off Texas Rangers prospect and former Indians pitcher Cole Ragans. Toglia, batting ninth in the lineup, finished 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Catcher Willie MacIver, who was promoted by the Rockies to Double-A Hartford, entered as a replacement and went 0-2 with a pair of strikeouts.

The NL blasted five home runs and won 8-3.

Rockies take Montgomery at No. 8

With the eighth overall pick in the MLB Draft on Sunday, the Rockies selected Benny Montgomery, an outfielder from Red Land HS in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania.

Montgomery is 6-foot-4, 195 and right-handed with tremendous speed and fielding ability. Scouts say he has an unorthodox approach at the plate and shows power projection over contact.

He has committed to the University of Virginia. The No. 8 slot in the draft has an approximate pick value at $5.18 million.