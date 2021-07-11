The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane society brings Shakespeare to Riverfront Park

UPDATED: Sun., July 11, 2021

Celebrating its first season, the Spokane Shakespeare Society will present two plays in Riverfront Park this summer. (Libby Kamrowski/The Spokesman-Review)
Celebrating its first season, the Spokane Shakespeare Society will present two plays in Riverfront Park this summer. (Libby Kamrowski/The Spokesman-Review)
By Stephanie Hammett stephanieh@spokesman.com(509) 459-5013

Celebrating its inaugural season, the Spokane Shakespeare Society will present two plays in Riverfront Park this summer in partnership with Spokane Parks & Recreation. Both productions will be free and family-friendly.

The season will begin with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by William Shakespeare directed by Amanda Cantrell and Jamie Suter. The show will be staged Aug. 6-8, 20, 22, 26-27 and 29.

In September, Jessica Loomer will direct “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield. The show will run Sept. 17-18 and 23-25 with the potential to add October dates.

Shows will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays with seating beginning 30 minutes before curtain. Seating is first-come, first-served.

For more information, visit spokaneshakespearesociety.org and contact Amanda Cantrell at executivedirector@spokaneshakespeare.org.

