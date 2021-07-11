This must change

Something has to be asked, and I guess I’m the one to ask it.

Sure, property and home values are going through the roof in Spokane, leading to higher valuations leading to higher property taxes and rents. But is this really fair? What is the county doing with this windfall to benefit us Spokane citizens? I see nothing at all so far.

We’re trying to reduce homelessness, keep the elderly disabled and poor in their homes, build new affordable housing, etc. Yet as an example, the $40,000 max income level for a property tax break hasn’t changed in years. Our elected officials? They don’t even bring it up.

California dealt with this in 1978 with Prop 13. Radical, but something to look into before this gets any worse. Something needs to change.

Michael D. Runyan

Spokane