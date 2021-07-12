100 years ago in North Idaho: A longtime judge was killed in a mining explosion

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Judge Robert S. Kelley of Wardner died in an explosion on a mining claim on Big Creek.

He was doing assessment work in a tunnel and set several explosive charges. Several of the rounds went off as planned. Kelley re-entered the tunnel and, suddenly, a delayed charge went off.

Kelley was about 60 years old and had served as justice of the peace in Wardner for many years. He “leaves no family or near relatives.”

From the Prohibition beat: The Women’s Christian Temperance Union found a new target for their ire: Spokane’s old beer signs.

Even though alcohol was illegal, a number of beer ads were still painted on the walls of downtown buildings. One showed an old, gray-haired man holding up his mug of beer and saying, “Well, old friend, you haven’t lost your old-time flavor.”

“It is disgusting that such advertisements would be allowed in a supposedly dry city,” declared Mrs. A.G. Hall, president of the local chapter.

The WCTU delegates also identified another scourge in Spokane: cigarette and cigar smoking in the main sections of street cars.

“We shall wage a vigorous campaign against cigarette and cigar smoking in the main parts of street cars,” Hall said. “Every member of the organization will make cigarette smoking a personal fight.”

On this day

(From Associated Press)

In 1962, The Rolling Stones played their first-ever gig at The Marquee in London.