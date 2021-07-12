Child hit, critically hurt by rock at climbing spot
UPDATED: Mon., July 12, 2021
Associated Press
INDEX, Wash. – A 6-year-old boy was hit by a rock at a popular climbing spot northeast of Seattle and is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center, authorities said.
The Daily Herald reports that just after 5 p.m. on Sunday a climber at a lower part of the Index Town Wall and just north of the Skykomish River, kicked a rock loose, according to Snohomish County Fire District 26 Chief Eric Andrew.
The rock fell and hit the boy below.
The boy was flown by helicopter to Harborview in Seattle, where he remained in critical condition on Monday morning, hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg said.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.