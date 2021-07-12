City of Spokane to open cooling centers through Wednesday

With temperatures expected to reach at least the mid-90s over the next few days, the city of Spokane is reopening cooling centers at the Looff Carrousel and Spokane Public Library locations.

The carousel will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday until the forecast high drops below 95 degrees, the city announced. The centers are expected to remain open through Wednesday night. Library hours are listed below:

• STA Plaza: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday

• East Side: Noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday

• Hillyard: Noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday

• Indian Trail: Noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday

• NorthTown Mall: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday

• South Hill: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday

City officials said 731 people used the cooling centers just over a week ago amid historically high temperatures. Peak usage was less than three dozen people in a single hour, according to the city.