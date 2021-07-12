Culinary calendar

Culinary

Wine Wednesday Series: Let’s Travel – A three-course buffet dinner paired with three wines and featuring a different country/regional theme each week. Spots sell out quickly, so visit nectarcateringandevents.com for details and availability. Wednesday, 6 p.m. Nectar Tasting Room, 120 N. Stevens St. $25. (509) 869-1572.

Spices for Grilling – Spice experts from Elz Tastes & Tea Market instruct on how to make dry rubs, marinades and seasonings for grilled vegetables and more. Small samples of each spice described in the program available for pickup. Register at scld.org. Wednesday, 7-8 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Barbecue and Bands – Featuring steak fajita skewers with sides and your choice of beer and wine and live music by David Reed. Tickets are first-come, first-served. Thursday, 5-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Cooking Class: Salt Block Cooking With Chef Lesa – Learn the art of grilling on a Himalayan salt block. Chilled appetizers and desserts also included. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Sinto Senior Five-Course Meal Fundraiser – Including appetizers, soup, salad, a main course of beef stroganoff or chicken alfredo with asparagus and dessert. RSVP required. All proceeds support Sinto’s building fund. Friday, 6 p.m. Sinto Senior Activity Center, 1124 W. Sinto Ave. $30 per person. (509) 327-2861.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Wine Class: Tannin and Structure in Bolder Reds – Explore the role of tannin in red wines and their subsequent age-worthiness. Call to register. Saturday, 3-4:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Wine Class: Wines of Gravitas – A tasting of bottlings that are profound in complexity and full in aspect. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Jerky Making Basics – Learn about making jerky with certified food safety and preservation specialist Anna Kestell. Tuesday, 6:30-7:45 p.m. East Side Library, 524 S. Stone St. Free. (509) 444-5375.

Mixology Class: “A” is for Absinthe With Mixologist Renee – Explore the story of the ingredient that Hemingway described as “that opaque, bitter, tongue-warming, brain-warming, idea-changing liquid alchemy” and how the formula has changed over time. Includes take home recipes and light appetizers. July 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.