Dorothy Dean presents: Cool Dole Whip is a refreshing, ultra-creamy frozen treat

By Audrey Alfaro For The Spokesman-Review

Here to save you from this extreme heat spell is a perfectly refreshing treat that’s sure to cool you down and satisfy your sweet tooth.

Dole Whip is a creamy pineapple-flavored soft-serve ice cream that was created by the fruit company Dole, hence the name.

It was made popular in 1986 when Disneyland starting serving it at the Enchanted Tiki Room in the Adventureland section of the park in Anaheim, California.

This delicious frosty treat earned a cult-like following, becoming one of the most iconic desserts.

But no need to jump on a plane to enjoy this luscious treat. With three ingredients and a blender, we’re turning your kitchen into the happiest place on earth.

After a quick whirl in a blender, vanilla ice cream, pineapple juice and frozen pineapple chunks transform into an ultra-creamy confection.

Its soft-serve texture is full of sweet creaminess from the ice cream and tropical flavors from the pineapple. It can be served as is or placed into a bag to be piped out into a signature swirl.

A high-powered blender works best for breaking up the frozen pineapple, creating a super-smooth whip.

For a firmer texture, freeze the mixture for 20-30 minutes after blending it, and spoon it out to serve.

If you’re not a pineapple fan, other combinations of frozen fruit and juice would work, as well. Try it with strawberry, mango, raspberry or orange.

Dole Whip

Adapted from princesspinkygirl.com.

1 big scoop of vanilla ice cream

½ cup pineapple juice

2 cups frozen pineapple

Add all the ingredients into a high-speed blender and blend until smooth.

Serve as is, or transfer it into a piping bag with a star tip (or zip-top bag with the corner snipped) to pipe out in a swirl.

Audrey Alfaro can be reached at spoonandswallow@yahoo.com.