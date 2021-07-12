Rays RHP Andrew Kittredge, Ferris grad, will be added to AL All-Star team

From staff reports

From staff reports

Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Andrew Kittredge, a Spokane native, will participate in the MLB’s All-Star Game after being named as a replacement for the American League team along with Twins southpaw Taylor Rogers.

The two pitchers will fill in for the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole, who pulled out for rest after being hospitalized for illness, and the Mariners’ Yusei Kikuchi, who opted not to pitch after stating he didn’t feel like he was in a position to do so.

The Ferris High School product is enjoying a resurgent year on the mound for the Rays, entering the break with a 1.47 ERA and 0.86 WHIP over 32 appearances.

In 2021, Kittredge displayed a versatility previously unseen in his career, working in every inning from one through 11 at least once and earning four starts for a Tampa Bay team sitting in second in the AL East behind the Boston Red Sox.

With a 6-1 record, two saves and a 1.47 ERA in 32 games, Kittredge has 43 strikeouts so far in 43 innings. He held opponents scoreless in 10 of his last 11 appearances.