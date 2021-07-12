Rays RHP Andrew Kittredge, Ferris grad, will be added to AL All-Star team
UPDATED: Mon., July 12, 2021
From staff reports
Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Andrew Kittredge, a Spokane native, will participate in the MLB’s All-Star Game after being named as a replacement for the American League team along with Twins southpaw Taylor Rogers.
The two pitchers will fill in for the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole, who pulled out for rest after being hospitalized for illness, and the Mariners’ Yusei Kikuchi, who opted not to pitch after stating he didn’t feel like he was in a position to do so.
The Ferris High School product is enjoying a resurgent year on the mound for the Rays, entering the break with a 1.47 ERA and 0.86 WHIP over 32 appearances.
In 2021, Kittredge displayed a versatility previously unseen in his career, working in every inning from one through 11 at least once and earning four starts for a Tampa Bay team sitting in second in the AL East behind the Boston Red Sox.
With a 6-1 record, two saves and a 1.47 ERA in 32 games, Kittredge has 43 strikeouts so far in 43 innings. He held opponents scoreless in 10 of his last 11 appearances.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.