SWAT, armored vehicles called to Spokane bird shop; boss charged with threatening employees

A manager of a bird supply store in Spokane was charged Monday with making death threats against at least one of his employees, prompting a police response that included SWAT personnel and two Spokane Police Department Bearcat armored vehicles.

Mark J. Settle, 61, was charged with harassment (felony threats to kill), according to the police department. Settle was arrested after police were called around 2:35 p.m. to Sparky’s Bird Store on the 200 block of East Wellesley Avenue.

Police said the 911 call was from a worker who stated their boss was making death threats against an employee.

The business was surrounded by officers and evacuated of employees and customers, according to the police department. Responders included two Spokane Police bearcat vehicles, hostage negotiators, SWAT personnel and behavioral health units, police said.

Police said Settle exited the building as officers were attempting to contact him. He was taken into custody without incident.

Roads in the area have since been reopened. Police said bus routes that were rerouted are back on regular schedule.