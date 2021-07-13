Andrew Kittredge pitches scoreless inning in All-Star Game
UPDATED: Tue., July 13, 2021
From staff reports
Former Ferris pitcher Andrew Kittredge hurled one perfect inning of relief in the American League’s 5-2 victory over the National League in Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game Tuesday night at Coors Field in Denver.
Kittredge, a right-handed reliever for the Tampa Bay Rays, breezed through a nine-pitch seventh inning.
Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies grounded out to second to lead off. Los Angeles’ Chris Taylor grounded out to third before Kittredge ended the inning by inducing a groundout to shortstop by Milwaukee’s Omar Narvaez.
Kittredge, 31, has produced a 1.47 ERA with 43 strikeouts in 43 innings for the Rays this season. The All-Star nod was the first of his career.
Kittredge learned Monday night he was being added to the A.L. roster and flew to Denver Tuesday morning for the game.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.