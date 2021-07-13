Andrew Kittredge pitches scoreless inning in All-Star Game

From staff reports

Former Ferris pitcher Andrew Kittredge hurled one perfect inning of relief in the American League’s 5-2 victory over the National League in Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game Tuesday night at Coors Field in Denver.

Kittredge, a right-handed reliever for the Tampa Bay Rays, breezed through a nine-pitch seventh inning.

Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies grounded out to second to lead off. Los Angeles’ Chris Taylor grounded out to third before Kittredge ended the inning by inducing a groundout to shortstop by Milwaukee’s Omar Narvaez.

Kittredge, 31, has produced a 1.47 ERA with 43 strikeouts in 43 innings for the Rays this season. The All-Star nod was the first of his career.

Kittredge learned Monday night he was being added to the A.L. roster and flew to Denver Tuesday morning for the game.