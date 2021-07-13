Avista Foundation awards $276,700 in grants to support youth development, education

The Avista Foundation recently announced its latest grants to nonprofit organizations in Washington, Idaho and Oregon to benefit youth development and education.

The foundation awarded $276,700 to 25 nonprofit organizations, including the Boys & Girls Club of Spokane County. That organization received a $75,000 grant that will go toward building a new facility in Spokane.

“Supporting organizations that provide services to youth and families is an important part of our commitment to invest in our communities,” Dennis Vermillion, Avista Corp.’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “We also want to help broaden educational opportunities — such as support for after school programs, expanding STEM curriculum, culturally relevant learning experiences, or funding scholarships for post-secondary education and technical training.”

The Avista Foundation allocated additional grants supporting higher education to the Community Colleges of Spokane, the University of Idaho, Eastern Washington University and Washington State University.

Other grant recipients include Inland Northwest Farmers Market Association, Spokane Eastside Reunion Association, Odyssey Youth Movement and World Relief Spokane, among others.

The Avista Foundation has awarded more than $10 million in grants since 2002.