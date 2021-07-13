Court docs: Boss threatened to kill 17-year-old employee and birds at Spokane bird shop

The manager of a local bird supply store allegedly threatened to kill a 17-year-old employee and the birds the store sells, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Mark J. Settle, 61, was arrested on suspicion of harassment (threats to kill) after another employee called 911 at about 2:30 p.m. saying her boss was threatening a fellow employee at Sparky’s Bird Store on the 200 block of East Wellesley Avenue.

The 17-year-old girl told police that she was afraid Settle was going to kill her, the birds at the store and then himself, according to court documents.

Settle told a fellow employee, “I really wanted to kill (the 17-year-old), wring her neck, watch her squirm on the ground and watch the blood come out of her face,” according to the witness in court documents.

Police surrounded the business and evacuated employees and customers, and called SWAT personnel and behavioral health units, along with BearCat vehicles and hostage negotiators to the scene. Ultimately, Settle exited the building and was arrested without incident, police said.

Settle made his court first appearance Tuesday, where his bond was set at $5,000.