Lightning sparked fire near Nespelem burned over 1,000 acres Monday night, town evacuated

A wildfire near Nespelem in Okanogan County burned over 1,000 acres and threatened the town after it was reported Monday night.

There are two fires near Nespelem, both caused by lightning, according to the Colville Tribes, Department of Natural Resource, and Mt. Tolman Fire Center.

The Chuweah Creek Fire, the larger of the two fires, was reported at about 7:15 p.m. southeast of Nespelem. The wind driven fire, fueled by tall grass, sagebrush, and timber quickly burnt over 1,000 acres as it progress toward the town of Nespelem and the Colville Indian Agency, according to the news release.

Several homes and outbuildings along with tribal facilities were threatened by the flames as of midnight Monday. Level three evacuations, meaning danger is imminent, were issued for residents at Owhi Flats along Cache Creek Road, the town of Nespelem and Colville Indian Agency. Evacuees can go to the Nespelem Community Center at 4000 Columbia River Road.

The Joe Moses Road fire was reported at about the same time as the Chuweah Creek Fire. The fire had burned an estimated 40 acres of tall grass and sagebrush by midnight Monday.

Level two evacuations were in place for residents along Joe Moses Road, meaning resident should be alert and ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

The Frosty Meads/ Friedlander Fire is also located in the Inchelium District and burnt about 1.5 acres as of late Monday night. The fire is threatening the Hellgate Game Reserve and archeological sites.

Low humidity combined with breezy winds forecast for Wednesday and Thursday will likely increase fire potential and spread in the area, according to the national Weather Service Spokane. A fire weather watch was issued Tuesday morning for Wednesday and Thursday.