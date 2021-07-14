Alan Liere’s fishing-hunting report for July 15

By Alan Liere For The Spokesman-Review

In Idaho, hunters and anglers can stay abreast of current restrictions and closures on Large Tracts properties by visiting Fish and Game’s Fire Information webpage . Check out the “Hunters, anglers and other recreationist’s guide to wildfire season” for useful information on fire restrictions and other tips, rules and guidelines people should be aware of to help prevent human-caused wildfires during fire season.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has closed several wildlife area units in southeast Washington for public safety due to the Lick Creek (formerly known as Dry Gulch) Fire burning in Asotin County, as well as to give firefighters space to respond. Closed areas include the W.T. Wooten Unit of the W.T. Wooten Wildlife Area, the 4-0 Ranch and Grouse Flats units of the Chief Joseph Wildlife Area, and the Asotin Creek and Weatherly units of the Asotin Creek Wildlife Area. It is expected these wildlife area units may be closed for approximately a month or until conditions improve. Popular water access areas on the Grande Ronde River that are not within the closed wildlife area units remain open at this time, including Boggan’s, Heller Bar, and Cougar Creek.

It might be a good idea to put a locking gas cap on your vehicle if you plan to park at the Loon Lake public access. Thieves have been siphoning gas from vehicles parked there, particularly at night from those who go out late to fish for kokanee.

By now, almost everyone has heard of the record 24.49-pound tiger trout hauled out of Loon Lake recently by Caylun Peterson , and quite a few large rainbow have also been caught there this summer. Friday night, for example, my friend, Mike Sweeney, caught a big-shouldered trout estimated to weigh 5 pounds. The braggin’ rights are not for the size of the fish, which was relatively easy to land, but in the fact Mike worked patiently with the fish to stabilize it in the water, and then kept it upright at least 10 minutes until it recovered fully and swam away. Released before it had recovered from its efforts in the warm water, the fish would have surely died. If you choose to release a fish, it is also critical to land the fish quickly and keep it in the water to remove hooks.

When targeting predator fish, don’t troll the same speed for the entire time. Precise trolling speeds can be good, but this doesn’t mean you should only troll that one speed consistently. Predator fish like to chase their prey. When a bait fish is trying to escape, it makes quick bursts through the water. Find a consistent speed that is making your lures work the most effectively. Then, every couple minutes, adjust your throttle to mimic a bait fish bursting through the water.

Fly fishing

The upper St. Joe and the Spokane rivers remain relatively cool and provide some decent trout fishing, particularly in the morning hours. Go with a dry/dropper rigs with something flashy underneath on both waters, focusing on boulder strewn runs, riffles and faster slots. Silver Bow Fly Shop said Kelly Creek is providing great fishing with dry/dropper rigs or just single dries.

The Yakima River often has an early morning caddis hatch. The trout are active until late morning, but turn off when the sun gets high.

Trout and kokanee

Loon Lake kokanee are running 11 inches or slightly better, but judging by reports, I’m not the only one having difficulty finding fish. The bite has been erratic, usually beginning after 10 p.m., sometimes as late as 11 … and sometimes not at all. Because of the poor quality of maggots available locally, I have gone back to using white corn, something I gave up many years ago because maggots stayed on the hook better. Corn still works, though, and is a lot cheaper in the long run. I have also gone back to preserving a supply in a small bottle filled with vodka.

Early morning and evening remain surprisingly good for trout at Williams, Fishtrap and Badger lakes. A few decent reports have trickled in from Sprague Lake, where some of the recent catches stretch over 2 feet long. Clear Lake brown trout are also being taken by trollers, but bass and crappie are more popular targets there. Other “trout lakes” giving up some nice largemouth are Sacheen and Fan.

Fishing above Buoy 5 on the Spokane Arm of Lake Roosevelt has been fair for eater-size walleye and rainbow trout. Trolled spinners with nightcrawlers are taking both.

Davis Lake in Ferry County and Yocum Lake in Pend Oreille County are good cutthroat trout fisheries this time of year. You might also consider Summit Lake in Stevens County. It has good-sized rainbow trout. Just west of there, Elbow Lake has brookies. Big Meadow Lake, west of Ione in Pend Oreille County, is usually a good bet for nice rainbow trout. The Little Pend Oreille chain of lakes offers rainbow and tiger trout. Waitts Lake is always a good place to catch rainbow and brown trout.

The southwest side of Wannacut Lake in Okanogan County is said to provide good trout fishing in 25-35 feet of water. Use Power Bait on a slip sinker with about 5 feet of leader for rainbow running close to 20 inches. Other Okanogan district lakes – including Conconullys, Spectacle, Alta and Pearrygin - have also produced some nice trout.

Kokanee fishing on Dworshak Reservoir has been good near Dent. Troll slowly about 20 feet down for the 9- to 10-inch fish.

Steelhead and salmon

Boats trolling the Brewster Pool at the mouth of the Okanogan River are catching a few chinook and limits of sockeye. This year, the 15th annual Brewster Salmon Derby will run Aug. 6 through 8 with over $20,000 in cash and prizes

Munden’s Rising Son Adventures (492-8852) reports summer chinook fishing in Priest Rapids Reservoir remains solid with an average five to eight kings a day trolling 360 flashers and spinners/Super Baits. They are trolling 360 flashers and gear for chinook and shrimp and dodgers for sockeye. Most of the fish are suspended.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has determined there are enough sockeye in Baker Lake, and the season there will be open on Saturday. This fishery may close early if fishery monitoring data indicates the sockeye escapement goal to the lake is threatened. The lake escapement goal is 1,500 sockeye left to spawn naturally in the lake and tributaries. Anglers should check the Washington Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations and WDFW’s emergency rules page at fortress.wa.gov/dfw/erules/efishrules/ before heading out.

Early closure of San Juan Island’s chinook quota for July was met in the first few days of the season, which is closed.

Spiny ray

Eloika Lake largemouth to 5 pounds have been caught lately by anglers throwing weedless spoons and plastics. Silver Lake largemouth have been somewhat smaller, but the tiger musky there are active and provide quite a rush when you’re expecting a 2-pound bass.

Bass in most area lakes are moving into deeper water. Smallmouth fishing has been good at Dworshak Reservoir, Coeur d’Alene and Long. Deer Lake also has a lot of smallmouth bass. Throw large tubes. Largemouth are being fooled at Hayden, Hauser and the Chain lakes in Idaho, and at Downs, Deer, Newman and Long lakes in Washington. Green or white spinnerbaits will entice the largemouth in most waters unless there is a heavy weed growth.

Upper Twin Lake has been booting out some big bass as well as triploid trout. A green pumpkinseed Senko is hard to beat.

Potholes Reservoir smallmouth anglers report excellent success trolling for smallmouth along the face of the dam. Largemouth are still hitting back in the sand dunes. Big crappie and bluegill are being caught on the face of the dunes.

Other species

Channel cats on the Snake around Lyons Ferry are averaging about 3 pounds. Find a deep hole near the shoreline and bait up with nightcrawlers or cut bait–sucker or northern pike minnow.

Contact Alan Liere at spokesmanliere@yahoo.com