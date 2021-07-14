All-Northwest Conference Scholar-Athletes; NWAC All-Decade teams announced

NWC Scholar-Athletes

Athletes with area ties, who have a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher, selected 2020-21 All-Northwest Conference Scholar-Athletes:

Whitworth

Baseball: Joshua Grimes, junior, Gonzaga Prep/CCS; Ryan Gross, senior, Gonzaga Prep; Women’s basketball: Dawson Driggs, so., Sandpoint; Alyssa Fitzgerald, fr., Chewelah; Quincy McDeid, so., North Central. Men’s cross country: Matthew Christianson, jr., Cheney. Women’s cross country: Lexi Caniglia, jr., Ferris; Madelyn Buckley, fr., Lakeside-Nine Mile Falls; Mary Neder, so, St. George’s; Faith Tobiason, fr., Mead.

Football: Chad Carlson, fr., Central Valley; Justin Gies, fr., Post Falls; Cameron Sheley, fr., CV; Zach Zwanzig, fr., Northwest Christian. Men’s golf: Grant McDonald, jr., North Central; Landon Spencer, fr., Mt. Spokane. Women’s golf: Quincy McDeid , so., North Central. Women’s lacrosse: Trinity Frank, jr., Gonzaga Prep; Lilian Penfield, so., Mead.

Men’s soccer: Max Bennett, so., Coeur d’Alene HS; Devonte Gorman, sr., East Valley; Jacob Janzen, fr., Lake City ; Jonathan Williamson, so., Lakeside-Nine Mile Falls. Women’s soccer: Maggie Ames, so., CV; Camryn Gardner, so., Lewis and Clark; Amanda Gerard, jr., University HS; Rachel McGlothlen, grad., West Valley. Softball: Mattea Nelson, jr., Northwest Christian. Men’s tennis: Brenden Archer, so., Shadle Park.

Men’s track & field: Matthew Christianson, sr., Cheney HS; Travis Herrera, sr., Ferris.; Caleb Meyer, jr., NW Christian.; Joseph Tingstad, sr., Pullman HS. Women’s track & field: Madelyn Buckley, fr., Lakeside-Nine Mile Falls; Alexis Caniglia, jr., Ferris; Jordyn Lungo, fr., Mt. Spokane; Rachel McGlothlen, grad., WV; Eva Millan, so., Clarkston HS; Mary Neder, jr., St. George’s.; Faith Tobiason, fr., Mead HS. Volleyball: Faith Tobiason, fr., Mead.

George Fox: Maria Guglielmo, so., Cheney, softball: Laney Search, sr., Sandpoint, women’s tennis, volleyball; Anna Johnson, jr., University, women’s track & field.

Lewis & Clark: Blake F. Tellinghusen, jr., University, baseball; Jezza R. Hutto, so., Sandpoint, women’s soccer.

Linfield: Ethan Myers, sr., Lewis and Clark/CCS, men’s tennis.

Pacific: Trainor Warren, jr., North Central, baseball; Nicholas Drynan, so., West Valley, men’s basketball: Joshua Joireman, so., Pullman, men’s swimming.

Pacific Lutheran: Gunnar Sebright, so., North Central, baseball; Trevor Mason, so., Mt. Spokane, baseball; Cole Dobson, so., University, men’s soccer; Cole Stewart, so., University, men’s soccer; Emily Zink, sr., Gonzaga Prep, volleyball; Elizabeth Horner, sr., Mt. Spokane, women’s rowing; Corinna Grieves, jr., Mead, women’s rowing.

Puget Sound: Corey Hodder, so., Mt. Spokane, men’s swimming; Avery Gephart, fr., Lake City, women’s swimming.

NWAC All-Decade

Community Colleges of Spokane and North Idaho College selections to the Northwest Athletic Conference All-Decade Teams for the period 2010-2019:

Baseball: Bench: Evan Douglas, CCS, infield.

Men’s basketball: First team: Rayquan Evans, North Idaho. Second team: Preston Wynne, CCS; Levi Taylor, CCS.

Women’s basketball: First team: Brianna King, CCS. Third team: Riley Holsinger, CCS.

Men’s cross country: First team: Daniel Schofield, CCS; Johan Correa, CCS; Anthony Brown, CCS. Second team: Ethan Green, CCS. Third team: Keanu Daos, CCS; Corbin Carlton, CCS; Christian Kuplack, CCS.

Women’s cross country: First team: Jessica Mildes, CCS; Becca Mildes, CCS; Mikel Elliott, CCS; Micaela Kostecka, CCS; Jolene Whiteley, CCS. Second team: Gracie Ledwith, CCS; Kaylee Marquardt, CCS. Third team: Sara Fristoe, CCS.

Men’s soccer: Best XI: Jonathan Cortez, CCS; Adam Talley, NIC. Second team: Peter Sokolis, CCS. Third team: Andrew Mastronardi, CCS; Isaac Peter, CCS.

Women’s soccer: Best XI: Tasha Luu, CCS; Alysha Overland, CCS. Second team: Lateashea Currie, CCS; Rashelle Fisher, CCS. Third tream: Cheris Brown, CCS; Gabby Kennedy, CCS.

Softball: First team: Madi Mott, NIC, pitcher; Lindsie Scholwinski, CCS, pitcher. Second team: Kayla Curtan, NIC, infielder. Third team:

Men’s track & field: Field, first team: James Lehr, CCS, discus. Second team: Tyler Blakeley, CCS, high jump; Robert Henderson, CCS, hammer. Third team: Wes Bailey, CCS, long jump; Duran Bates, CCS, discus; Wesley Nolen, CCS, javelin. Track, first team: Jesse Jorgensen, CCS, 800; Corbin Carlton, CCS, steeplechase; 1,600 relay, CCS (Ben Allen, Josh Bland, Jeff Cottrell, Elias Medrano). Second team: Paris Speidel, CCS, 800; Jasen Brown, CCS, 1,500; Judd Lewis, CCS, steeplechase; Anthony Brown, CCS, 10,000; Aric Walden, CCS, 110 hurdles; Spencer Wordell, CCS, 400 hurdles; 400 relay, CCS (Robert Shelby, Bailey, Micah Ohl, Nate Van Tuinen); 1,600 relay, CCS (Van Tuinen, Roy Walser, Shelby, Bailey). Third team: Anthony Brown, CCS, 5,000; Rigoberto Jimenez, CCS, 10,000; Austin Albertin, CCS, 400 hurdles.

Women’s track & field: Field, first team: Anna George, CCS, shot put. Second team: Brittany Dugger, CCS; Chanel James, CCS, long jump; Brook Randall, CCS. Third team: Maggie Nelson, CCS. Track, first team: Micaela Kostecka, CCS, 800; Mikel Elliott, CCS, 1,500; Kostecka, steeplechase; Jessica Mildes, CCS, 5,000; Mildes, 10,000; Mertece Hatchett, CCS, 110 hurdles. Second team: Chanel James, CCS, 100; Stephanie Cummings, CCS, 400; Kelly Brown, CCS, 800; Mildes, 1,500; Jolene Whiteley, CCS, 3,000. Third team: James, 200; Rachel McDaniel, CCS, 800; Elliott, 5,000; Shayle Dezellem, CCS, 110 hurdles.

Volleyball: First team: Joelle Mahowald, CCS; Lindsay Russell, CCS.