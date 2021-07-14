Former Seahawk Richard Sherman arrested on investigation of burglary domestic violence

By Bob Condotta, Sara Jean Green and Patrick Malone Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested Wednesday morning on investigation of burglary domestic violence after trying to force entry into a family member’s house, according to Redmond police. He is also being investigated by the State Patrol for an earlier hit-and-run, single-vehicle collision, a spokesperson said.

Sherman, 33, of Maple Valley, Washington, was booked into the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle at 6:08 a.m., jail records show. He is expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday afternoon, at which time a judge will determine if there is probable cause to believe that Sherman committed a crime. The judge could set bail or order that Sherman be released.

The King County Sheriff’s Office notified Redmond police that Sherman was possibly traveling to the Eastside city at 11:26 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Wednesday news release from Redmond police. The release does not indicate the reason for the notification.

Around 1:49 a.m. Wednesday, Redmond police officers responded to a 911 call of a burglary in progress and found Sherman outside the residence, the release says. Police say Sherman fought with officers and a police dog was used to arrest him.

Trooper Rick Johnson said Wednesday the State Patrol responded to a one-car collision on eastbound Highway 520 near the 148th Avenue Northeast exit around 1 a.m. The vehicle, which had crashed into a concrete jersey barrier, had been driven away from the scene by the time troopers arrived, but it was found disabled or abandoned off the exit, Johnson said.

Troopers ran the license plate, which led them to an address in Redmond, where they assisted Redmond police in placing a man into custody, he said. Troopers observed indications of possible impairment and obtained a warrant for a blood draw, Johnson said.

The State Patrol is “doing the investigation on suspected DUI and suspected hit and run,” patrol spokesman Sgt. Darren Wright said in a phone interview.

At a Wednesday news conference, Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe said officers responding to the burglary call parked some distance away from a house in the 18100 block of Northeast 30th Street and approached on foot. They talked and joked with Sherman for at least 10 minutes, but once the officers announced they were arresting him, Sherman attempted to walk away from them, Lowe said.

It was at that point that the police dog was used to place Sherman under arrest, police said. One officer took Sherman to the ground and Sherman received a cut to his lower leg and was treated at a hospital before he was booked into jail, Lowe said, adding that one officer also suffered a minor injury.

Lowe confirmed the house belongs to Sherman’s wife’s parents. At least four adults were believed to have been inside the residence, but Lowe didn’t know if Sherman’s wife or any children were present. The front door was heavily damaged and Sherman engaged in an argument with people inside before police arrived, Lowe said.

State Patrol Captain Ron Mead said during the news conference that a construction worker had called 911 and reported that a vehicle had entered a closed lane on Highway 520 and crashed into a barrier inside a construction site. The driver left and a member of the work crew located the heavily damaged vehicle a half mile away in a parking lot and called 911 to relay the information to troopers, Mead said.

The driver’s side of the car “had pretty extensive damage,” Mead said. One of the tires was nearly completely separated from the car, which had been driven until it was no longer operable, he said. By the time troopers arrived about 10 minutes later, the driver was no longer there and troopers began looking for him.

Mead didn’t know the make and model of the car but said a check of the license plate revealed it was registered to Sherman.

The house where Sherman was arrested is about 3 miles from the 148th Avenue Northeast exit.

Reached by cellphone, Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss, declined to discuss specifics of the incident that led to Sherman’s arrest.

“At this time, we’re going to make no statements, except he didn’t harm anybody,” Moss said. “My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.”

The King County Sheriff’s Office obtained an extreme risk protection order against Sherman earlier this year to bar him from possessing firearms, according to court records. The petition was sealed by a Superior Court judge, so details are unknown. Under state law, ERPOs can be sealed if there are no other active protection orders against the restrained party, no pending violations of the order, and evidence of full compliance with the relinquishment of firearms.

Sherman is an NFL free agent. He was with the San Francisco 49ers the past three years after playing with Seattle from 2011 to 2017. He was a star on the Seahawks’ Legion of Boom defense that reached two Super Bowls and won one.

The NFL Players Association, of which Sherman is a vice president, released a statement Wednesday morning.

“We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved,’’ the statement read. “We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us.”

Sherman’s bio on the NFLPA page states: “Sherman has been a player representative since 2014 and was reelected in 2018 with his current team, the San Francisco 49ers. He was voted onto the NFLPA’s Executive Committee in 2016 and was reelected in 2018 and 2020 to continue his vocal, passionate leadership.”

Sherman has served as his own agent since negotiating a contract with the 49ers in 2018 following his release by the Seahawks that March.

In a statement this morning, the NFL noted that Sherman remains a free agent, but the league will investigate his case for possible discipline.

“Free agents are eligible to sign with any team,” the statement read. “The league investigates any incident involving law enforcement and if there is a violation of the personal conduct policy the player would be facing discipline.”

Sherman has said in several interviews in recent months that he would consider re-signing with the Seahawks.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said following the draft in May that the team would be open to re-signing Sherman but at the time had no plans to add cornerbacks.