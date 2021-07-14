A Grip on Sports: Andrew Kittredge, Shohei Ohtani and American League All-Stars make it rain on a dry July Tuesday

A GRIP ON SPORTS • If there is a desert in the middle of the sports calendar, the three days around baseball’s All-Star game may just be it. Besides the game itself, it never pours sports news during the short span, though occasionally there is a sprinkle or two. Like Tuesday.

•••••••

• The game lived up to its billing last night. A big part of that was Shohei Ohtani, of course. How could he not have been the star of stars, as he began the game in the batter’s box as the American League’s designated hitter, then wandered out to the mound to face the National League’s lineup.

Even Babe Ruth never did that.

Just because there wasn’t a designated hitter or an All-Star game when Ruth was pitching for the Red Sox, he still should have done it. That’s what it takes to be the GOAT, right? We kid. But on July 13, 2021, that sure seemed to be the criteria. At least it does when reading about his exploits from publications around the country. What happens if Ohtani does what he’s done this season for the next five years? We may have to come up with new superlatives. And a new Ohtani-centric social media platform.

There were other stars who shined, right, including most valuable player Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who hit a home-run-derby like two-run bomb as the American League won 5-2. And Spokane’s own Andrew Kittredge, who threw a perfect seventh inning in the AL’s 20th win in the last 23 games.

The league is dominating as it did back in Ruth’s day. Heck, even more so. And with Ohtani around, there may not be an end in sight.

• It’s a pretty important golf weekend, internationally and locally.

The last major of 2021 tees off Thursday at Royal St. George’s in England, with U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm among the favorites at this year’s British Open. It’s the first British Open at Royal St. George’s in more than a decade and the undulating course will be greener and lusher than it has in years. Unlike around these parts, it’s been wet recently in England.

The lack of rain hasn’t bothered Indian Canyon, the venerable Spokane course that will once again host the three-day Rosauers Open Invitational, an oddly named tournament that is the highlight of the local golf season. As Jim Meehan tells us, there was no Rosauers last year – COVID-19 – so this year’s tournament, which starts Friday, is the first major one on the Canyon since the new irrigation system has matured.

The course features lusher fairways and more consistent rough thanks to the sprinkler system. And the greens have been helped by more sunshine, after a thinning of the trees throughout the challenging course.

• Speaking of challenges, the Olympics begin later this month in Tokyo. They will not only feature the usual challenges of the world’s best meeting on an unparalleled stage, and the ensuing pressure, but also one from the ongoing pandemic.

Because COVID-19 isn’t abating in Japan, there will not be spectators at these Games. The athletes won’t be able to intermingle as they usually do. Many of the world’s best have decided not to attend. And others, like tennis’ Roger Federer, can’t due to injury.

The Olympics are always special, no matter what. But these Games, put off a year due to the pandemic, are going to be different. And, in an odd way, winning a medal might even mean more. After all, add in the hurdle of a pandemic to the usual obstacles and a gold in 2021 is even a brighter accomplishment.

• The U.S. basketball team picked up an exhibition win last night as they prep in Las Vegas for the Olympics. And the NBA Finals, with Phoenix up 2-1, resume tonight in Milwaukee. That’s our pro basketball report for the middle of the summer.

•••

WSU: Kyle Smith’s recruiting efforts have led to this. Jon Wilner believes he will win the conference’s coach of the year award this season. … Around the Pac-12 and college sports, Stanford dominated men’s and women’s sports nationally once again. … Colorado is trying to build some depth on its offensive line.

Gonzaga: Kyle Wiltjer is on the move again. The former GU star will be playing in Spain next season. Jim has all the information in this story. … Elsewhere in the WCC, BYU’s Matt Haarms has signed a contract to play overseas. The Cougars are also a good bet to make the NCAA tourney this season.

EWU: Around the Big Sky, Montana State won’t have a special teams coordinator on staff this football season.

Preps: The Rise Above camp at Liberty Lake’s Hub Sports Center includes instruction by some of the biggest names in Northwest basketball. One of them is Jack Sikma. Jason Shoot explains what brought the former Sonic center to Spokane.

Indians: Spokane returned home to face Eugene last night and the six games against the Emeralds didn’t start off well. The Indians took it on the chin, losing 12-4. Dave Nichols has more in this story. … Dave also spoke with Michael Toglia after his appearance in Monday night’s Future Game. Toglia hit a home run in the contest that highlights the best each organization has to offer.

Mariners: The M’s went about building depth in their farm system during the recent draft. … The Mariners did not have a player in the All-Star game. Hopefully, that didn’t mute your celebration.

Storm: Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart have been building a bond for more than 10 years.

Kraken: The expansion draft is coming soon. Who will Seattle select?

•••

• Why did I say the Rosauers Open Invitational is oddly named? Well, if it is an “open,” it’s not an “invitational.” And vice-versa. It’s either one or the other. Isn’t it? Until later …