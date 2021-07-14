Man sentenced to 9 months in jail after assault, burglary near Shadle Park High School

Bahaulddin J. Alnajati was sentenced to 9 months in jail on Wednesday after participating in a shooting incident and burglary near Shadle Park High School in February.

Alnajati pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and residential burglary. He was 18 at the time of the crime.

Court records show that Alnajati, 18-year-old Travis Funderburg and a 17-year-old were suspected of attempting to burglarize Kamron Earnshaw’s residence in north Spokane.

At some point, court records show, Earnshaw became aware of the intentions of the trio and began chasing them in his car as they attempted to flee in their vehicle.

According to testimony in court records, Earnshaw was shot at several times by someone in the vehicle while he chased them. Alnajati’s second-degree assault guilty plea included an admission of intentionally assaulting Earnshaw with a handgun.

Alnajati and the other suspects crashed their vehicle near Shadle Park High School and ran away. Court records show three suspects were found later by police the night of the incident.

Earnshaw said in court records that he heard two people from his basement and began chasing them shortly after without any items being stolen.

But an officer with the Spokane Police Department said in court records that Earnshaw had only learned of the burglary after a plot to get him out of his residence occurred.

The officer said in court records that a plan was formulated to have Alnajati’s girlfriend meet up with Earnshaw in his residence, leave a window unlocked and get Earnshaw out of the residence.

The officer stated in court records that the girlfriend was able to get Earnshaw out of the residence and that Alnajati, along with another suspect, was able to burglarize the residence before Earnshaw found them and chased them in his vehicle.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan oversaw the sentencing. Alnajati was also sentenced to 12 months of parole after his jail time ends.

Szambelan said she hopes Alnajati can find work after jail and that she doesn’t see Alnajati in the court room again.