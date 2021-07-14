Minnesota bear steals gun, leading officials on brief chase

A bear in Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness was briefly armed, and on the lam, this week.

According to a story from KARE11, a tv station in Minneapolis, a bear grabbed a campers backpack, which had food and a handgun in it.

A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer and a U.S. Forest Service conservation officer responded and tracked the bear, eventually finding the backpack which had been shredded.

The food was gone, but the gun remained.

The story, odd as it is, highlights the importance of keeping food secure when traveling in bear country.

And, whether you carry bear spray a gun or both, remember it doesn’t do you any good if it’s not accessible.